New retail shops have been popping up in Forest Lake’s business corridor along 12th Street Southwest, with two major retail locations changing hands in the last year. In addition to craft store Michael’s, local home furnishings store Yetzer’s moved into 10,000 square feet of the Westlake Center strip mall late last year, holding their grand opening in November, welcoming more than 100 guests to the new location on its first day.
Yetzer’s Furniture store has already been a fixture in Waconia for more than 82 years and now has two other locations in Waconia: one for flooring and another it calls its “sleep store,” which sells beds and bedroom furniture. Forest Lake’s location, which opened on Nov. 10, sells home furnishings. Thomas Wiest, the Forest Lake Yetzer’s owner and manager, said that he was drawn to Forest Lake because there are not many home stores in the area.
“Our niche has made us quite successful. ... Our original three locations dedicated to furniture, sleep and flooring in downtown Waconia have flourished so well that we recently expanded to Forest Lake,” Wiest said.
Wiest, who has been in retail for his entire professional life, acquired that store from the original owner in 2015. Wiest brought with him years of experience in retail.
Wiest says that Yetzer’s furniture store in Forest Lake gives customers the advantage of being with a small retailer, but the company’s size also brings “the agility we need to exclusively fill our floors with pieces we know our customers will love,” adding, “People look forward to shopping for furniture because they want to transform their homes. Knowing you can add a new piece to your home the same day you discover it makes a visit to Yetzer that much more rewarding.”
In addition to ready-made items, Wiest said that the majority of their sales come from made-to-order pieces, including custom designed furniture.
“If you want to design a sofa with specific pillow backs, nailhead trim and stain on its legs, we’re going to deliver your bespoke piece quickly and without premium pricing,” he said.
One of the ways they are able to keep prices lower, he said, is the careful selection of companies to work with.
“Nothing at Yetzer Furniture Store is mass-produced, and we offer American-made as often as possible,” he said. “Avoiding Chinese-made products helped us avoid many of the supply chain issues (that) affected our competitors.”
The company is especially proud of the partnership they have with Amish vendors, like Smith Brothers of Berne, based in Indiana. He said that while other companies in the industry have cut down on manufacturing and shipping costs by using a cheaper, more delicate fiberboard for sofas, sectionals, and recliners, Smith Brothers hasn’t.
“Their furniture is as heavy as it is beautiful, and certain to give an air of venerability to any living space it complements,” he said.
Wiest said that he hopes to expand Yetzer’s again.
“We will probably be double the size we are now,” he said, but added, “Growth doesn’t happen overnight.”
