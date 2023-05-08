New retail shops have been popping up in Forest Lake’s business corridor along 12th Street Southwest, with two major retail locations changing hands in the last year. In addition to craft store Michael’s, local home furnishings store Yetzer’s moved into 10,000 square feet of the Westlake Center strip mall late last year, holding their grand opening in November, welcoming more than 100 guests to the new location on its first day.

Yetzer’s Furniture store has already been a fixture in Waconia for more than 82 years and now has two other locations in Waconia: one for flooring and another it calls its “sleep store,” which sells beds and bedroom furniture. Forest Lake’s location, which opened on Nov. 10, sells home furnishings. Thomas Wiest, the Forest Lake Yetzer’s owner and manager, said that he was drawn to Forest Lake because there are not many home stores in the area.

