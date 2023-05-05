It’s been not quite four years since Russ Rafi opened The Grillium, and in that time, he’s made an imprint in the Forest Lake area. He took over the former Meat Market restaurant in June 2019 before he could legally switch the name to The Grillium that fall.
Almost exactly three years after Rafi opened his first restaurant off Broadway Avenue, he and his wife expanded their restaurant footprint by adding a new Scandia location. Previously, the restaurant had been Thirsty Buffalo Saloon, and before that had been Marine on St. Croix-based Brookside Bar and Grill’s second location, named Brookside Pub. Rafi and his wife opened their Scandia location on Oct. 25 last fall.
“I think Scandia needed a place like us over here. It was a good opportunity, and a good location for us, too,” he said.
They are excited to welcome people out to the Scandia location, where there are some variances in the menu options, plus a patio for enjoyment.
“Now I’m working on a new menu,” he said of Scandia’s location. “It’s going to be a little bit different. We want people to go there for those things.”
The biggest help to his business, he said, is his focus on fresh ingredients.
“The thing I promised when I came over [is] I’d get the freshest ingredients out there. That’s what we focused on,” he said.
And that focus, he said, has helped pave the way for strong support.
But Rafi isn’t done with his restaurant empire building yet. Late this spring he plans to open a to-go and take-and-bake pizza shop in Forest Lake, named, of course, Grillium Pizza. A self-proclaimed pizza lover and snob – “I actually eat pizza like three times a week, anyways,” he joked – Rafi wanted to offer higher-end pizza for area customers.
“We’re going to be doing better cheese, better crust, better sauce,” he said.
His plans include hand-tossed crust and a continued focus on fresh high-end imported ingredients.
“A lot of ingredients are going to be imported,” he said.
From tomato, garlic, and white sauces to specialty ingredients, he hopes to attract customers who want high quality pizza.
As for the original Grillium in Forest Lake, he plans to continue to offer those same fresh ingredients and is working to create a better outdoor dining experience since the city decided to permanently allow the pandemic-era outdoor dining on outdoor green spaces around the restaurant. Though they can’t create a paved outdoor dining area, he is hoping to get more creative this summer with the space.
As for the nearly four years since he’s opened his first location, after coming from years as a manager at Cheesecake Factory, he’s been filled with gratitude for the area.
“All I have to say is this community has given us a lot. It was tough when we started, during the pandemic and everything, but I love the people over here. It’s crazy. I don’t even have words for it. … We love this town,” Rafi said.
[Editor's Note: This story was recently published in the Forest Lake Times' annual Progress special edition, inserted into our Thursday, April 27 edition.]
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.