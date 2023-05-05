Grillium Progress01.JPG

Russ Rafi and The Grillium’s Scandia location manager Charmaine Scerbo.

It’s been not quite four years since Russ Rafi opened The Grillium, and in that time, he’s made an imprint in the Forest Lake area. He took over the former Meat Market restaurant in June 2019 before he could legally switch the name to The Grillium that fall.

Almost exactly three years after Rafi opened his first restaurant off Broadway Avenue, he and his wife expanded their restaurant footprint by adding a new Scandia location. Previously, the restaurant had been Thirsty Buffalo Saloon, and before that had been Marine on St. Croix-based Brookside Bar and Grill’s second location, named Brookside Pub. Rafi and his wife opened their Scandia location on Oct. 25 last fall.

