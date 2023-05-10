Eclectic boutique features local artists
When Christina Larsen and her partner moved to Marine on St. Croix in November 2022, she knew she loved the community and wanted to start a gift shop in the area.
“My in-laws are from Forest Lake and we really wanted to be in a more nature-centric place. When we found this place in Marine it was so great. We can walk into downtown and have easy access to trails. All the wildlife is great,” she said. The location she found was near the juncture of Scandia and Marine, just north of William O’Brien State Park.
Another perk of the community is the people: “I love that there are so many great artists [in the area],” she said.
In the summer, Marine on St. Croix gets a lot of tourist traffic, and Larsen aimed to capitalize on that with her boutique. Larsen had previously combined her love nature and art in a cut-flower CSA shop that she began and ran while in the cities. So when the opportunity came up to rent a building that used be a garden center and already had all the irrigation set up for growing flowers, Larsen took the leap and began building a flower and boutique shop.
In addition to flowers, she said, “I thought it was great opportunity to serve the day-trippers and support some local makers.”
She named her store Odelia Boutique, which is only open during the summer, with the exception of a pop-up shop around Valentine’s Day. Larsen has yet to set the date for opening this spring.
Odelia’s focuses on gift-type items such as candles, food and drink, accessories and cards. Two local artists featured are Emily Schollett Pottery and Shoreline Candles.
“Those are all super local folks right in this area,” she said, adding that she also works with artists across the Midwest, too, as she works to expand her offerings. The store, she said, has a “pretty eclectic feel.’
“I am trying to focus on handmade, small-batch products that aren’t available on Amazon,” she said.
She also plans to have some consignment opportunities with a focus on local producers, adding, “I am reaching out to local folks to see if it is good a fit. ... I am hoping to be as hyper-local as possible with our products.”
She also hopes to expand her season this year with pumpkins and holiday greenery, in addition to cut flowers.
“It is all set up with irrigation, just clean up and we will be growing all the flowers there. My plan is to cut fresh in the morning and make arrangements as people come through,” she said.
So what are some of her favorite flowers?
“Zinnias are great because they are so versatile and so many varieties. Celosia because they are just super funky and whimsical and come in some great colors and are really fun to grow. Black-eyed Susan – they come in some really beautiful sunset varieties that are really unique. And dahlias,” she said.
“I could talk flowers all day. That was a big part of why we picked the location: great exposure and irrigation all set up,” she said.
Odelia Boutique is open from spring through the fall, selling seasonal goods after the snow melts. You can find Odelia Boutique at 19707 St Croix Trail N. in Marine on St Croix.
