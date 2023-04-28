Former Forest Lake resident and owner eyed former 3rd Gear spot for long time before making the jump
After years of wanting to establish a location in Forest Lake, Pizza Pub franchise owner Jerry McConnell has his place: the former 3rd Gear Restaurant, located on the northern shore of Forest Lake’s second lake.
Though the opening date has been pushed back due to delays in remodeling, McConnell is aiming for a May opening. And for the former Forest Lake resident – McConnell and his family recently moved to Blaine after more than a decade living in Forest Lake – it’s been a long time coming.
“I’m pumped. We’ve been eyeballing the whole town for five, six, seven years. It’s finally nice to have a footprint in town,” McConnell said.
The location is a prime spot, too, he said – one he only dreamed of getting into.
“I started eyeballing it every time I’m out here and on the lake and, ‘Ah, I wish, I wish,’” he said.
Instead, he was working to lease and renovate Lake 5 Theater in Forest Lake. But after that fell through, he took another look at the location.
“It was always so expensive, [then] they finally dropped the price a little. It’s still way too expensive, but it got to the point where, OK, we can figure it out and make it attainable.”
There are five other Pizza Pub locations across the area owned by other restaurateurs who pay royalties to McConnell and his brother, who co-owns the franchise along with him. Two more locations – in North Branch and Center City – are owned by McConnell and his brother.
With the friends and family McConnell still has in the area frequently asking him when they’d get a Forest Lake location – “They all love [Pizza Pub], they just don’t love the 20-minute drive to Center City,” McConnell said – he’s ready to get the location up and running for the community.
The original Pizza Pub was established in 1976 in Pine City by Rick Herzog, who would be the brothers’ boss through their high school years as they started working as dishwashers and moved up through the ranks. McConnell’s brother opened a store in Braham, and when McConnell decided “boring banking jobs” weren’t for him, he joined his brother in the endeavor. From there, they opened locations in Coon Rapids, Big Lake, and Cambridge, and soon ended up with four out of the five locations while paying royalties to their former boss. Realizing how much they were paying him in royalty fees while they were the majority of the franchise, they worked out a deal with Herzog to buy the rights to Pizza Pub. From there, they added a location in North Branch, and later Chisago City in 2016 and Princeton in 2019.
McConnell is aware that the lakeside location has a reputation for being difficult for restaurants. 3rd Gear, owned by former local restaurateur Eric Ernst, was open for just 11 months before permanently closing in early 2020. But McConnell has a different vision for the lakeside property.
“[I want to] try to make it more comfortable, not so upper-scale, maybe, so everyone’s welcome and feels good coming off the lake, and not having to worry about whether they’re wearing the proper attire or not,” McConnell said. “It won’t be a one-night date kind of a place, it’ll be come here once a week.”
He’s spent months renovating the inside the building, knocking out a wall that previously was behind the bar, which he said opens up not just the flow of the building, but also allows for more than double the seating at the bar. He also plans to expand the patio and add a sand pit.
“My idea is have somebody out there playing live music, people dancing on the sand, very casual,” he said.
The pizza will be the same Pizza-Pub quality – same crust, same sauce, same spices – and the restaurant will keep its grill line for typical American fare, like burgers, salads, and wraps.
But special to the Forest Lake location, he said, will be dishes featuring seafood or fish.
“We don’t have it locked down yet, but we gotta do something, right? Because we’re on the lake,” he said. Fish fries or a chef with Saturday night specials are possibilities. “We’re going to do something different here to incorporate the lake.”
The Forest Lake location will be the eighth in the current list of Pizza Pub locations, while they just broke ground for a new location in Blaine. But finally getting a location – and the lakeside location, at that – McConnell said, is in a way like coming home.
“Being that I lived here for so long and I got family that lives here – I know a lot of people in this town, and they’re all really excited. It kind of feels like it was always meant to be, it just took too long,” he said.
[Editor's Note: This story was recently published in the Forest Lake Times' annual Progress special edition, inserted into our Thursday, April 27 edition.]
