Terry Tolzmann is the third generation to own and operate a painting company, which he runs alongside his son Christopher, who expects to one day take over the business.

More than a century can age a place like Forest Lake. There were far fewer homes and more farmland, no freeways, and Forest Lake was mainly a resort town. 

Among the residents of the town was August Tolzmann, who started a business painting houses. Now 110 years later, his grandson Terry keeps on the family legacy. 

