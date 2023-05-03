More than a century can age a place like Forest Lake. There were far fewer homes and more farmland, no freeways, and Forest Lake was mainly a resort town.
Among the residents of the town was August Tolzmann, who started a business painting houses. Now 110 years later, his grandson Terry keeps on the family legacy.
August’s parents came from Europe. They settled in Minnesota, with August later picking Forest Lake to raise his family, where he began his business. In addition to painting, August hung wallpaper – a popular decoration at the time. August’s sons Ray (Terry’s dad) and Leonard began working side by side with their father. In 1971, Terry joined his father in the family business and hasn’t looked back.
He said back then the downtown area was completely different.
“The freeway was just getting completed,” he said. “When we worked out of town we were always taking [Highway] 61 or a similar road.”
But while the network of roads and the city has changed drastically since those early days of his youth, not a lot has changed in painting, though some of it has.
“When I started, we used a paint brush with everything – 8-inch paint brushes. Then I was tired of doing that, [and suggested] we should start using rollers,” he said. Later they added some sprayers to their tool kit, too. But ultimately, he said, “We still do a lot of stuff by hand with brushes, especially if it is an exterior.”
And while color choices vary through the years and with personal preferences, he said, the one thing that he has taken notice of is how people are choosing to treat their woodwork now. When he started, many people used enameling, staining and varnishing to treat their woodwork. Now most new homes are getting painted woodwork. Another trend he’s noticed recently has to do with maintenance-free exteriors, though he noted even that fades over time, adding that aluminum and vinyl siding can also be painted if it is faded.
Throughout the business’s 110 years, much of their work has been for residents, but the company does do some small commercial jobs, too. Tolzmann uses his years of experience to know what technique gives the best finished product. For example, spraying works best for ceilings and woodwork.
He said with a laugh, “We keep the paint where it is supposed to be and off of where it isn’t supposed to be.”
Tolzmann has four sons, all of whom have helped with the business at some point, but it is his youngest son, Christopher, who is Terry’s business partner. He plans on taking over for his father, keeping the family’s legacy business in the family.
“[He] is pretty much the right-hand man,” Terry said. “He is planning on carrying on the same quality of service. ... And I can retire.”
The business may be turning 110, but they’re still young, wanting to continue to provide a great painting service for area customers in the next generation.
“I still want the people in the area to know we are going full speed ahead,” Terry said.
