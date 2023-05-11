Mike's Bait 1.jpg

40 years after Mike Waltz opened a bait shop on Highway 8, Mike Trailor carries on the business’s success.

 Submitted photo

It’s been 40 years since Mike Waltz open Mike’s Bait on 8. He was the original “Mike.” Nine years ago, Mike Trailor acquired the local bait shop on the edge of Forest Lake and Wyoming. When asked what drew him to the business, he said with a laugh, “Well, it had my name on it,” adding he thought it would be fun to own a bait shop. (He also owns a moving and storage business.)

Originally from Kansas, Trailor grew up fishing. He moved to the Brainerd Lakes area of Minnesota in ninth grade and has since made Minnesota his permanent home, continuing his passion for fishing.  

