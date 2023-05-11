It’s been 40 years since Mike Waltz open Mike’s Bait on 8. He was the original “Mike.” Nine years ago, Mike Trailor acquired the local bait shop on the edge of Forest Lake and Wyoming. When asked what drew him to the business, he said with a laugh, “Well, it had my name on it,” adding he thought it would be fun to own a bait shop. (He also owns a moving and storage business.)
Originally from Kansas, Trailor grew up fishing. He moved to the Brainerd Lakes area of Minnesota in ninth grade and has since made Minnesota his permanent home, continuing his passion for fishing.
Luke Cannon, the manager of Mike’s Bait on 8, has worked with Trailor for years and said that one of the best things about the bait shop is that it is “easy going,” he said, adding, “90% of customers are families heading out for outdoor recreation. They are in a good mood.”
Cannon grew up fishing right down the road in Centerville.
“We always had a boat growing up,” he said.
Cannon said that one of the interesting things about the bait business is being able to “answer unanswerable questions,” like “Where are the fish biting?”
“It is customer-service based. There is no real right answer to ‘where are the fish biting,’” Cannon said, adding, “I do my best to help them have fun and catch fish.”
While this year the ice conditions were poor with a lot of slush, Cannon said ice fishing is growing in popularity. Other areas that are growing is musky angling and youth bass angling, both of which Mike’s sponsors teams for in Forest Lake.
Cannon said: “As more youth get involved, the sport will continue to grow. We hope to grow with it.”
When asked how the business has changed, Cannon said the technology has changed a lot. Now, sonar units and GPS are available to even recreational anglers, including live imaging sonar, “which wasn’t even possible when we started.”
But if you think Mike’s Bait on 8 is just about selling the best tech, Cannon said it doesn’t require more than a license and some basic equipment to get started.
Trailor said: “We don’t need to sell anyone on the most expensive stuff. [You] just need a pole and place to fish.”
Mike’s Bait is open seven days a week year-round. It is located at 6595 Lake Blvd. in Forest Lake.
