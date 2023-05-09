Marie Mottaz, owner of Ma and Paws Pet Grooming, had a change of career from a corporate setting to animal groomer years ago and hasn’t looked back.
“I was kind of done with people, but I love dogs,” she joked.
After pivoting in her career, she opted to go back to school to learn more about the grooming industry and better understand animal diseases in order to offer more specialized care to animals. Continued education and dedication by herself and her staff have guided her business for more than a decade in Forest Lake as she relocated to 767 Lake St., a location almost double the size of her former shop on 12th Street, and a recognizable storefront through a main artery in town: the former C. Stewart’s building.
The location on Lake Street has a rich history of housing businesses in Forest Lake, as it is one of a small handful of buildings from the early-1960s that remain along that stretch. As Mottaz began remodeling the exterior of the building, she posted in the Old Forest Lake Facebook group, where many people commented reminiscing about prior businesses.
“I had no idea, until I made that post, how big of an impact this location had, especially Wink’s [Liquor],” Mottaz said.
The most recent update for the Lake Street structure is where Mottaz plans to remain, as she tediously designed the space to work for her operation.
“Everything is designed for the safety of the employee and the safety of the dog, and that’s huge,” she said.
Remodeling the Lake Street location has had its challenges, but it’s been rewarding for Mottaz to be able to offer her employees a larger and more accessible space to groom animals.
“The staff has worked really hard to build it. So we can afford to do something like this, and they deserve recognition for it,” she said.
The new location doesn’t offer customers the same view of seeing the groomers handle their animals, as the former location did. In an effort to make her clients feel comfortable with her move in Forest Lake, she hosted an open house on Sunday, March 12, to allow them to tour the new facility.
Mottaz said her team of employees work together to create a safe space for animals, which in turn holds staff accountable to assure customers their animals are left in quality hands.
“Team grooming is huge,” she said.
When she bought the building, it had an open floor plan that allowed Mottaz the creative freedom to dream up a space with soundproof walls, a larger washing room, and grooming room with outlets in the floor for easy appliance access.
“Ultimately, a happy staff makes a happy animal,” she added.
Despite moving to a larger location, Mottaz doesn’t anticipate grooming more than their typical 30-40 animals each day. She wants to maintain the integrity of the service regardless of the expansion.
“The idea isn’t to make this all tight to make more money, it’s to make it safe with what we already have,” Mottaz said.
The products they use to groom the animals are dog certified and humane, which offer more specialized care, according to Mottaz.
“We’re not for everybody. … Some people, they just want a bath, [but] we go over and way over and above that, but that’s because that’s who we are and that’s our motto,” she said.
There isn’t much regulation in the animal grooming industry, but in the same way hairstylists go to school, Mottaz has sought out education opportunities for herself and her employees to learn more than simply how to give a trim.
“Cutting a dog’s hair to make them look cute — that’s the cherry on top. It really is more of a hygienic thing that they need to have done,” Mottaz
Beyond grooming, she has caught physical ailments that the vet could have missed simply because the groomers spend a few hours with an animal.
“We’re touching every single part of it, and when a dog’s wet and you’re drying it, you can see their skin. We see lesions, we see strange bumps, we see infections,” Mottaz said.
She sees the value in continuing education for herself and her employees to learn about skin anatomy and zoological diseases.
“We run it as a business, and it’s not just a hobby. It’s absolutely our careers,” she said.
