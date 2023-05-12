Artistry Aesthetics.jpeg

Corina Duran began Artistry Aesthetics, a full service med spa, five years ago.

 Submitted photo

After years working as an aesthetician for La Grande, Corina Duran went back to school to become an RN to learn the skills to become an injector. It’s been five years since Duran departed La Grande to start her own business, and after several years, she’s found a home for her company Artistry Aesthetics (previously named Wandering Beauty), a full service med spa offering botox, fillers, micro-needling, customizable facials, and laser treatments. 

Duran said she was always interested in skin and beauty. 

