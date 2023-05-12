After years working as an aesthetician for La Grande, Corina Duran went back to school to become an RN to learn the skills to become an injector. It’s been five years since Duran departed La Grande to start her own business, and after several years, she’s found a home for her company Artistry Aesthetics (previously named Wandering Beauty), a full service med spa offering botox, fillers, micro-needling, customizable facials, and laser treatments.
Duran said she was always interested in skin and beauty.
“When I was in high school ... a friend’s mom had a salon in her basement,” she said. She would visit that friend frequently and it got her dreaming.
“The first college fair we went to was the Aveda Institute. I knew I wanted a salon,” she said.
First she tried business school, “but realized that I didn’t love business. I have always done well in the service industry. I fell in love with skin and eyebrows.”
She got her start at the Hyatt Regency Spa doing cosmetic tattooing or permanent makeup. In 2003, she started working at Forest Lake’s La Grande Salon as an aesthetician, but was encouraged to go back to school to become an RN so she could become an injector. After completing her RN degree, she worked at Regions Hospital for four years getting her nursing experience – much of her work was done in oncology. She returned to La Grande, but when the company was sold in 2018, she said, “I had to follow my dream.” She decided to go out on her own and began renting a room in the area.
Then the pandemic hit. Due to the state’s orders, she had to be shut down for a time. She used the time to build a new website and rebrand the business.
“Eventually, it just grew, grew, grew, and [I] started looking for my forever home.”
The time off didn’t seem to worry her.
“I was very hopeful. There was still a demand,” she said. “It was the best thing that happened to our business. We were really busy after COVID and it hasn’t really slowed down.”
She said Zoom calls, with people staring at their faces, and breakouts caused by wearing masks contributed in part to the demand.
She’s now built her business to an all-female staff of three nurses, including Duran, three aestheticians and two service coordinators.
When asked where she would like to be in five years, she said outside of seeing continued success with her business, she wants to teach others in the industry and is considering building an apprenticeship program.
“It is a big field that a lot of people are looking to get into — nurse injectors. There is a demand to learn. There are training opportunities, but it is hard to get your experience,” she said.
