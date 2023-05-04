Twenty years ago, Dr. Debra Wynia moved to the Forest Lake area to work for G2 Dental. Originally from Shoreview, Wynia had a passion for dentistry at an early age and knew that this would be the career for her.
She has now been a part owner of G2 Dental for 17 years and took over full ownership three years ago. She and her husband made their home in Lindstrom, with their children attending school in Forest Lake. In addition to dentistry, she said that they love the small-town feel of the area plus being outdoors, boating and enjoying the lakes and hiking, saying, “It’s something we have always liked.”
G2 Dental was originally founded more than 40 years ago under a different name, but for the past 24 years the name has been G2. It has the distinction of being the oldest dental practice in the area, with five dentists and a staff of 25 more treating patients in the community.
“We treat everyone like how we want to be treated,” Wynia said. “We look after the patient first and do what is best for the patient.”
Wynia said it was her experience with her dentist growing up that inspired her to become a dentist.
“I had a great general dentist,” she said, but it was her orthodontist that really influenced her. “I have wanted to be a dentist since I was 12. I am living the dream and doing what I always wanted to do.”
There have been a lot of changes in the dental industry in the last 20 years. She recalled that when she first started, they were using paper charting and files. Then 12 years ago they switched to all digital files, and now use digital scanners and X-rays. She said that change was the biggest in her career to get used to, but tasks like being able to scan people’s teeth and send the results directly to labs has made the job easier and faster.
The practice just bought a 3D printer to use digital scans to replicate teeth as models. Work is currently underway on printing with resin material that will actually be able to go in people’s mouths.
“We will be able to print dentures, partials, crowns and actual teeth,” she said.
When asked where they would like to be in five years, Wynia said they are a very community-driven business and want to keep investing in the Forest Lake area.
“We have been here for 20 years; we will still be here for [another] 20 years. ... Our main focus has always been being a part of this community. We love being a part of it and being able to share in our patient’s life. It doesn’t have to be about teeth. What college are the kids picking, job changes. We really like to focus on that aspect.”
In addition to taking an interest in their patients’ lives Dr. Wynia loves teaching and mentoring people interested becoming a dentist.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.