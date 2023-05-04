G2 Dental.jpg

(From left) Dr. Danika Jackson, Dr. Hannah Curry, Dr. Debra Wynia, and Dr. Greg Harvey.

 Submitted photo

Twenty years ago, Dr. Debra Wynia moved to the Forest Lake area to work for G2 Dental. Originally from Shoreview, Wynia had a passion for dentistry at an early age and knew that this would be the career for her. 

She has now been a part owner of G2 Dental for 17 years and took over full ownership three years ago. She and her husband made their home in Lindstrom, with their children attending school in Forest Lake. In addition to dentistry, she said that they love the small-town feel of the area plus being outdoors, boating and enjoying the lakes and hiking, saying, “It’s something we have always liked.”

