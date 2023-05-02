Since November 2004, Linda Curtis has lent her green thumb to her son Steve Curtis as he took ownership of Applewood Nursery and Landscape Supply.
“I’ve always had gardens, but not on this magnitude,” Linda laughed.
As general manager, she has picked up a plethora of knowledge about running a business that relies on the weather and temperament of plants, but knows to trust them and Mother Nature as seasons come and go.
“We can see that the plants are starting to drop their foliage and ‘OK, you’re done, you want to go to sleep now.’ … It’s interesting how they can tell you what’s coming, ” Linda said.
As spring blooms into summer, Applewood Nursery and Landscape Supply is looking ahead to its first full year in its new location at 8785 Green Lake Trail in Forest Lake. Applewood broke ground at the new location in 2021 but took the leap from its 7775 Lake Blvd. location last summer.
“It’s a lot of hard work and takes a lot of time to not only move and start a new location, but to get everything running once you’re in that location,” marketing director Lauren Hefty said.
Even though they don’t grow plants throughout the winter, that doesn’t result in an off-season slump. There is still a lot of work to do to fine tune current operations and eyeball new features to bring to the new location.
“There is no down time. The winter is analyzing what you did last year and changing things that need to be changed, and getting ready for the next season,” Linda said.
There’s excitement for the upcoming spring and summer seasons, she said, to continue evolving, keeping the customer’s experience at the forefront of their minds. They have walked around making notes of what wasn’t fully completed last year and are working on ways to ensure they have all the plant beds laid, finishing the greenhouse, and potentially recreating an evergreen grove that is surrounded by a garden of their products.
“We could show people, ‘This is what this plant is going to look like in three years.’ … It gives them a better idea as to what they’re getting,” Linda said.
Some of the new elements they implemented at the new location is an easier loading zone for contractors; it’s more accessible than the Highway 8 location and more products are formally on display for customers.
“All of the improvements we’ve made to Applewood since changing locations have been with the customer in mind,” Hefty said.
Their opening day each year is somewhat up in the air — something a seasonal brick-and-mortar shop doesn’t have to deal with — since weather conditions are out of Applewood’s hands. With the amount of snowfall seen this year, they had to wait for a thaw to expose the plants that lie underneath. They also have to pay close attention to weather forecasts to understand how it can impact the plants they grow and assess how the plants are doing.
“As soon as the snow is gone and we have some consistently warm evenings, then they can start uncovering the plants – just to kind of take a look at them to say, ‘Are you ready to come out?’” Linda said.
It isn’t a process they like to rush at the turn of the season, because they have seen some nurseries open the hatches on a 70 degree day, only for a frost to claim the freshly laid plants overnight.
“The nighttime temperatures are what can sometimes destroy your plants,” Linda said.
Once they take that leap to transition out of hibernation, the spring blooms bring some rewards for Linda.
“One of the prettiest times of the year for me is when the crab trees bloom; that’s usually in the spring. You go out there and it smells heavenly,” she said.
The summer season passes in a blur of business, making sure their customers are taken care of and the plants survive any weather Mother Nature throws Minnesota’s way.
“I’ve been here until … 10, 11, 12 o’clock at night throwing plants into a greenhouse to protect them,” Linda said, of nights where weather takes a turn for the worse.
As they continue to settle into the new procedures at the new location this year, Applewood doesn’t plan to move locations anytime soon. One of Linda’s long-term goals is “to make this kind of a destination spot. [We’re] trying to make it a place where people want to go to have the products that they need.”
