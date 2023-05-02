Applewood_progress.jpg

Applewood Nursery and Landscape Supply relocated off of Highway 8 onto 8785 Green Lake Trail in the summer of 2022, and continues to settle into the new location this year to continue growing its 18-year roots in the area.

 Submitted Photo

Since November 2004, Linda Curtis has lent her green thumb to her son Steve Curtis as he took ownership of Applewood Nursery and Landscape Supply. 

“I’ve always had gardens, but not on this magnitude,” Linda laughed.

