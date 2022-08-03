Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to decide who they want representing their party in races ranging from county seats to state representatives at the federal level.
Primaries for the GOP and DFL representatives for Congressional District 8 will be on voters' ballots. (Forest Lake, Wyoming, and Scandia are served by CD8, while Columbus and Linwood Township are served by CD6.) In CD8, Harry Robb is challenging incumbent Pete Stauber for the GOP ticket, while John Munter and Jen Schultz are competing for the DFL ticket.
At the state level, there are three teams trying to garner the GOP nomination for governor and lieutenant governor, including Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards; and Bob Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow. On the DFL side, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are being challenged by Ole Savior and Julia M Parker.
The secretary of state office has two GOP and DFL contenders. On the GOP side, Erik van Mechelen and Kim Crocket will battle it out, while Steve Carlson and Steve Simon will vie for the DFL side.
And in one of the more closely watched races, Sharon Anderson, Doug Wardlow, and Jim Schultz will be facing off for the GOP nomination for attorney general, while Bill Dahn has challenged incumbent Keith Ellison for the DFL nomination.
Local races
Locally, races in the Forest Lake area will include three Minnesota legislative races, the Anoka County commissioner race District 3, and the race for Anoka County sheriff.
Newly formed House District 33B, which includes the north and east portion of Forest Lake, Scandia, and Marine on St. Croix, will see Mark Bishofsky and Tina Riehle face off for the Republican ticket in the general election this fall. Forest Lake residents were all previously under House District 39A, which was previously held by longtime Forest Lake resident and legislator Rep. Bob Dettmer.
In newly formed Senate District 33, which includes all of Forest Lake, Scandia, and Marine on St. Croix, Brian Baber and Nancy McClean are battling for the DFL slot in the general election.
Andover resident Maribella McDermid is challenging current House Rep. Cal Bahr (District 31B) for the GOP ticket for Senate District 31, which includes Linwood and goes westward further into Anoka County.
In nonpartisan seats, there are two county races up for grabs. The top two candidates for each race who get the most votes will move on to the general election ballot.
Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert will be fighting off another challenge from Cindy Hansen of Lino Lakes and Kevin Ryan of Stacy, who both ran against Reinert for the seat in the 2020 election, for the newly formed third district of the county. The district includes Columbus and Linwood.
Anoka County will see three new names for county sheriff: Thomas Gagnon of Ramsey, Paul Lenzmeier of Andover, and Brad Wise of Coon Rapids. Current Sheriff James Stuart is not running for reelection.
The Forest Lake Times recently published its voters guide candidate questionnaires. That voters guide can be found at tinyurl.com/s9zmv49x.
Election Day polling
Some major changes to Forest Lake’s precincts that occurred following the 2020 census are the biggest local change residents should be aware of. Due to a growing population in the southwest portion of the city along Highway 61, the council approved in late February a change to the boundaries of precincts 4 and 5. In addition, the boundaries of precincts 1 and 2 were made due to the changes in legislative districts following the census.
Precinct 1, for which previous boundaries ran from 11th Avenue Southwest to 240th Street North between Columbus and Highway 61, was split nearly in half, with the new southern boundary running from Broadway Avenue instead of 11th Avenue Southwest. That southern portion of former Precinct 1 will now be added to Precinct 2, which previously was a portion of the city south of First Lake and ran east of Highway 61 to Highway 97 and over to Harrow Ave North.
Previously, Precinct 4’s dividing line between the eastern portions of precincts 2 and 5 was at Harrow Avenue N. The western boundary for Precinct 4 will now be extended west to Highway 61, and will run south of Highway 97 until Harrow Avenue, at which point the lines remain the same, running along the southern portions of Second Lake and Third Lake. That means Precinct 5 will be smaller.
Precinct 2’s voting location will remain at the Forest Lake City Center (1408 Lake St. S.) while Precinct 1’s voting location has now changed to the Forest Lake Senior Center (767 Fourth St. SW.).
Voting locations for precincts 4 and 5 remain as they had been, with Hosanna Lutheran Church (9300 Scandia Trail) hosting Precinct 4, and the Washington County Service Center - Forest Lake (19955 Forest Road North) hosting Precinct 5.
Precinct 3’s boundaries and location stay the same, with Faith Lutheran Church (886 North Shore Drive) as the voting location for that precinct.
While there were also changes to Wyoming’s precincts after the council approved splitting the single-precinct city into two in March of this year, there is no logistical change to voters, as both precincts remain voting at Maranatha Church (24799 Forest Blvd. N.).
In Columbus, residents will drive through the city’s public works garage (16345 Kettle River Blvd.). In Scandia, they can vote at the Scandia Community Center (14727 209th St. N.).
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
