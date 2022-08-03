Vote Primary.jpg
Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to decide who they want representing their party in races ranging from county seats to state representatives at the federal level. 

Primaries for the GOP and DFL representatives for Congressional District 8 will be on voters' ballots. (Forest Lake, Wyoming, and Scandia are served by CD8, while Columbus and Linwood Township are served by CD6.) In CD8, Harry Robb is challenging incumbent Pete Stauber for the GOP ticket, while John Munter and Jen Schultz are competing for the DFL ticket. 

