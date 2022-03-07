The above map of proposed lines for precincts in Forest Lake was approved by the Forest Lake city council at its Monday, Feb. 28 meeting. Dotted lines indicate where changes have been made. Pins indicate voting locations for those precincts.
New boundaries have been set for Forest Lake’s Precincts following the 2020 census. The Forest Lake City Council approved the new boundaries at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 28. An initial proposal of redistricting lines, which are mapped by the county in coordination with the city, was made due to a concern over expected population growth in precinct 5 as developments take place in the southwest portion of the city.
“What the county would like to see is less than 4,000 voters at each location,” city deputy clerk Karin Derauf said.
The initial proposal included a minor expansion of precinct 4, which extended part of its western boundaries into precinct 5, to help solve the problem of high demand.
However, due to the announcement of state legislative district changes, the updated precinct map changed more dramatically.
Precinct 1, which previous boundaries ran from 11th Avenue Southwest to 240th Street North between Columbus and Highway 61, was split nearly in half, with the new southern boundary running from Broadway Avenue instead of 11th Avenue Southwest. That southern portion of former precinct 1 will now be attached to precinct 2, which previously was a portion of the city south of First Lake and ran east of Highway 61 to Highway 97 and over to Harrow Ave North.
Previously, precinct 4’s dividing line between the eastern portions of precinct 2 and precinct 5 was at Harrow Avenue N. The western boundary for precinct 4 will now be extended west to Highway 61, and will run south of Highway 97 until Harrow Avenue, at which point the lines remain the same, running along the southern portions of Second Lake and Third Lake. That means precinct 5 will be smaller.
“I think this will alleviate the pressure over the next 10 years, but of course we’ll have to look at this again in 2032,” Derauf said.
Derauf added before the council voted to approve the maps that the distance to Hosanna Lutheran Church, the voting site for that precinct, could be an issue, but said voting locations can be changed. Other than the council’s prior approval late last year to change the voting location for precinct 2 to the Forest Lake Senior Center, all of the precinct voting sites will remain the same at this time.
“Another two years from now, if necessary, we can find another polling location within precinct 4 more centrally located if something comes up,” Derauf said.
