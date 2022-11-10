Jim Trudeau must have been on to something. When he signed on as a Forest Lake police officer in 1965, he was breaking ground for a host of future officers who were Forest Lake High School graduates that had deep roots in the community.

For sure, Trudeau was not the first Forest Lake man to wear the badge here. Locals such as Joe Fladland, Willy Roberts, Mel Picotte, Louis Columbo, Frank Daninger, Nels Berglin and Franklin Peterson served Forest Lake as marshals or constables during the first six decades of the 20th century. Berglin is perhaps the most famous as he was shot and killed during a 1932 oil station armed robbery.

