Jim Trudeau must have been on to something. When he signed on as a Forest Lake police officer in 1965, he was breaking ground for a host of future officers who were Forest Lake High School graduates that had deep roots in the community.
For sure, Trudeau was not the first Forest Lake man to wear the badge here. Locals such as Joe Fladland, Willy Roberts, Mel Picotte, Louis Columbo, Frank Daninger, Nels Berglin and Franklin Peterson served Forest Lake as marshals or constables during the first six decades of the 20th century. Berglin is perhaps the most famous as he was shot and killed during a 1932 oil station armed robbery.
Trudeau was just 24 and a 1958 Forest Lake graduate when he joined Franklin Peterson in the town’s squad car. By 1969 he was promoted to police chief and would lead for the next decade during a progressive evolution of the department to the force that operates today.
And in the decades since the 1960s, more and more locals have followed the trail that Trudeau helped pave. As 2022 winds down, the Forest Lake Police Department counts 12 Forest Lake High School graduates among its 27 sworn police officers.
Strong local ties
For current Chief of Police Rick Peterson, a Forest Lake graduate in 1986, positive student-police relationships formed over the years have cultivated a desire by local graduates to seek law enforcement careers. Peterson can point to his own youth as an example.
Living in what was then Forest Lake Township on Clear Lake, Peterson said that as a youth he often came into contact with city officers and deputy sheriffs. Deputies Mike Clemens Sr. and Earl Adams patrolled the area. The deputies and city officers would often stop to chat.
“We got to know these deputies and local police officers,” he said. “It’s what we call community policing today.”
As a high school kid, Peterson said he was impressed. After graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a degree in criminal justice and sociology, he worked in the private sector for several years. But the desire to work in law enforcement remained strong. In 1996 he was hired by Washington County where he worked as a patrol deputy and a correctional officer. In 2000 he was hired as a patrol officer in Forest Lake. Eleven years later he was appointed police chief.
In his two-plus decades of police work in Forest Lake, Peterson believes positive relationships have been built between students and officers. An elementary-level drug education program at Forest Lake and Forest View and at St. Peter’s Elementary School and Lakes International Language Academy is decades-old and designed to fit student needs with input from administrators and teachers.
The department has also worked in partnership with District 831 for 29 years to provide school resource officers at Forest Lake secondary-level schools. Contracts for three officers are in place for the school year.
Peterson says students today find it commonplace and part of their regular day to encounter school resource officers.
“This has had a major positive impact on police-student relationships,” Peterson said.
A Police Explorer program that operated for a decade was another positive factor for young people interested in law enforcement, he added.
A new wave
Peterson is convinced that those positive relationships have been a factor in local graduates ending up as officers in Forest Lake.
The other 11 now on the job are: Capt. Greg Weiss, Sgt. Jake Ayers, Matt Karnes, Maryrose Warnke, Troy Meyer, Megan Olstad, Nancy Carlson, Tom Cockburn, Josh Brown, Tom Coulter and Sgt. Luke Hanegraaf.
Tom Cockburn, the son of retired Forest Lake officer Bob Cockburn, is currently a SRO at Forest Lake High School.
“I was born into the law enforcement family,” Tom said.
He joined the staff here in 2011 after working as an officer in Wyoming for two years. He is a 2005 high school graduate.
As an SRO, Tom is also following in the tradition of his father who worked the same job. He finds himself today working with some of the same school staff and police officers who once worked with his father and when he was a student.
Nancy Carlson, who joined the force in 2009, is a 2001 Forest Lake graduate.
“I joined the Police Explorer Program and began to learn about the career,” she said. “I was instantly hooked. I enjoy the variety of the calls and the ability to stop and talk to the community during free time.”
Working with the police department as a student also led Tom Coulter to a police career following graduation in 1989.
“For my Eagle Scout project, I worked with then Police Chief Dave Schwartz and organized a program to fingerprint the children at St. Peter’s School. I worked with the officers and found them to be a great team and found their work to be interesting.” After college, Coulter worked as a police officer in Mankato before returning home in 2017.
Sgt. Luke Hanegraaf is on his second stint as an officer. He is the son of retired officer Ron Hanegraaf who spent 30 years on the job here. The younger Hanegraaf graduated in 1997 and earned degrees in criminology and psychology in 2002 at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He worked two years as a Chisago County deputy before being hired here in 2005. He left the force in 2011 to join the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as a crime scene investigator. Although he liked the BCA duty, after eight years he returned to the local police force.
After a work schedule that required him to investigate crimes statewide, he elected to come home in 2019.
“I got called out so much that I was never home,” he said of his BCA duties. “I wanted to watch my kids grow up. It was a nice move.”
He was no stranger to Forest Lake, and working with many of the same officers from his first stint on the force made his move smooth.
Sgt. Jake Ayers, a 1989 graduate, joined the Forest Lake force in 1994. After receiving his police training, he was a police officer in Cambridge before a slot opened in Forest Lake and he was hired.
Trudeau’s trend
A review of the police force roster from the 1970s and 1980s is an indicator of the influence Jim Trudeau had in attracting local residents to the profession.
Three years after becoming chief, Trudeau hired Bob Cockburn to the force in 1972 after he worked for a period as a part-time officer. Cockburn was a 1965 Forest Lake graduate. His police career spanned 32 years. He retired in 2004.
Dave Schwartz, a 1966 Forest Lake graduate, also worked as a part-time officer before being hired full time in 1973. Schwartz logged 31 years with the department and was named police chief in 1979 when Trudeau left the post after being elected Washington County sheriff. Schwartz retired in 2004.
Tom Hagert graduated from Forest Lake in 1967. He began a 20-year career as a police officer here in 1987.
Forest Lake graduate Mike Clemens Jr., the son of the retired county deputy, worked as a part-time officer here from 1985 to 2009. Dean Daninger, another Forest Lake graduate, earned a college degree at St. John’s University and completed police skills training. He worked several years as a part-time officer in Forest Lake before being hired as a full-time officer for the Newport Police Department.
Peterson and Weiss are also the proud fathers of kids with an interest in law enforcement.
Ross Peterson, a 2017 graduate of Forest Lake High School, is now working as a Washington County deputy after earning a criminal justice degree at Winona State University.
Weiss, who followed in the path of his father, Forest Lake graduate Dean Weiss Sr., a part-time officer under Trudeau, will soon have his daughter in the police field. Anna Weiss is studying law enforcement at Alexandria Technical and Community College and working on weekends this fall in community service for the Cottage Grove Police Department. She is a 2021 Forest Lake graduate.
Peterson can’t say enough about the legacy that Trudeau left in Forest Lake with his passing in 2013. In his years as sheriff and in retirement, Trudeau was a mentor to both Schwartz and Peterson and other officers on the force, Peterson said. The connections from one Forest Lake graduate to other officers run deep, the chief says.
“It was great having Jim Trudeau as a mentor,” Peterson said.
