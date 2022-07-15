There’s never been a time in his life when Nick Modders didn’t gravitate to powerful engines.
By the time he was 15 in his hometown of Manistique, Michigan, he was working part time for the Manistique and Lake Superior Railroad, where he would occasionally be called on to run diesel locomotives.
“I didn’t have a driver’s license but I was operating locomotives,” Modders said. “I started hanging around the depot and the rail yard.”
It only got bigger from there for Modders. He had already learned to fly airplanes by the time he graduated from Michigan Technological University in 1962 and earned a Reserve Officer Training Corps commission that led to a seven-year stint in the Air Force, where he saw flying duty in the Vietnam War. By 1969, Modders was flying passenger jets for Northwest Airlines, a career that lasted 31 years.
Now 82, flying still remains in his blood as he serves in the Civil Air Patrol at the Lakeville Airport, where he works as a flight instructor with aviation cadets ages 13 to 21 who are interested in flying careers. But most of Modders’ free volunteer time is spent with the Minnesota Transportation Museum running diesel locomotives for the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway.
Working with the MTM is a labor of love for Modders, who has spent 33 years with the all-volunteer organization that is marking its 30th year of running excursion trains from its Osceola, Wisconsin, depot north to Dresser, Wisconsin, and south and west over the St. Croix River to Marine on St. Croix.
“It’s all volunteer and we can never get enough volunteers,” Modders said on a Saturday afternoon as he manned the controls of a former Soo Line general purpose model 7 diesel locomotive that was built in 1955 for the Rock Island Central Railroad and later used by the Wisconsin Central Railroad.
A busy summer
The summer and fall seasons with the MTM keep Modders busy. In addition to his time as engineer, he will also work train shifts as a conductor or a brakeman.
“I will do whatever needs to be done when it needs to be done,” he said.
He has recently stepped down as superintendent of railroad operations, a post he held for 25 years, handing off the duties to Bob Puelston.
He is among the 75 volunteers who help run trains in Osceola, and staff the Jackson Street Roundhouse in St. Paul and the historic Minnehaha Depot in Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. The Osceola train rides are powered by one of three diesel locomotives. More than 400 riders can ride comfortably in seven historic passenger cars.
From May through October, the MTM maintains regular weekend excursion train rides to Dresser (10 miles round trip) and Marine (20 miles round trip). Midweek specials are offered in the summer and fall, with highlights being the fireworks express to Marine on Sunday, July 3, and the fall color tours and the pumpkin express trips. Special pizza trains are operated on most Saturdays.
For hours of operation, admission prices and an updated list of special events, or to contact the MTM for ticket purchases and volunteer opportunities, visit www.trainride.org or call 651-228-0263.
A long career
Running trains is a relaxing avocation for Modders, who travels from his home in Prior Lake to Osceola or the Jackson Street Roundhouse museum. While there is a stark difference in flying jets to running a locomotive, Modders finds a modicum of discipline is a must for both. As a train engineer, he’s a stickler for details that follow all rules and regulation for a safe train operation.
It was much the same for Modders during his flying career. He rose to the rank of captain during his seven years of active duty in the Air Force. From 1966-1969 he made monthly 8,000-mile one-way flights from Travis Air Force Base in California to air bases in Vietnam. He was the pilot of a Douglas C-133 Cargomaster that could haul five Huey helicopters for combat duty in Vietnam.
The return flights would transport helicopters that had been damaged beyond repair during combat. Inbound flights were often greeted with mortar shelling by enemy forces.
It was an arduous process. The flight had overnight stops in Hawaii, Wake Island and the Philippines before landing in Vietnam on the fourth day. If the cargo rotation for Modders did not include helicopters, he would transport large quantities of bombs to waiting B-52s based in Guam that would deliver the munitions to targets in Vietnam.
When active duty ended, he was hired by Northwest where he would fly 727s and 757s. His service to the country did not end there, however, as he joined the Minnesota Air National Guard, where he spent 16 years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
Nick Modders’ career as a military and commercial pilot was most satisfying, he says, but he is equally pleased that he can contribute as a volunteer to help keep alive the history of railroading. Modders’ love of trains and railroading became etched into his soul as a kid in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
As Modders gently shuts down the throttle of his diesel locomotive as it comes to a halt in Osceola, he thinks back with nostalgia to his home. In the 1950s the then Soo Line tracks the MTM runs on today ran 343 miles from Osceola to Manistique.
Railroading has changed in the new century, Modders agrees, but thanks to the efforts of groups like the Minnesota Transportation Museum, the history will not be lost.
