Forest Lake’s tax rate drops from a 9.4% increase to a 7.26% increase as 2022 budget is adjusted
Pieces of Forest Lake’s 2022 budget are coming together as the City Council looks at a near-term plan regarding funding the Parks, Trails and Lakes fund and the capital equipment fund.
City Administrator Patrick Casey presented an updated plan during the workshop portion of the city’s council meeting on Monday, Nov. 8. The plan had previously consisted of a levy amount of $900,000 to fund capital equipment in 2022, followed by $450,000 in 2023, and $850,000 in 2023 and 2024, before dropping down to $450,000 again in 2025.
But a change to the funding mechanism for the capital equipment now means there’s more in the budget for the city’s Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission. The current budget proposal indicates that the city will bond for its capital improvement in 2022, 2025, and 2028; and in those same years, the Parks, Trails and Lakes will receive $450,000. In the years between, the commission will receive $50,000.
“We now can redirect some of that levy we proposed, basically $400,0000 to fund parks and trails,” Casey said. “Over three different equipment certificates purchased, we’re going to have $1.2 to $2 million for parks and trails, which is something we’ve not done in a long time.”
“Ever,” Mayor Mara Bain said in reply.
Parks, Trails and Lakes’ budgeted levy amount was $50,000 in 2021, and an earlier version of the 2022 levy raised that amount to $100,000. But the council previously indicated they’d still like to see more given to that commission.
Members of the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission expressed their consternation over not being adequately funded in the past, including chair of the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission Terri Steenblock during the Nov. 23, 2020, council meeting following the first viewing of a 10-year plan presented by Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors that funded the parks at $50,000 annually.
“We continually hear how important parks, lakes and trails are, but time and time again we are not represented,” Steenblock said at that meeting.
Since then, the city has been looking for further avenues to fund the commission’s endeavors.
Though the budget will not be approved until December, the council indicated this is how they’d like to move forward. Council member Kathy Bystrom said that after hearing the challenges the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission has and the “passion they have to make the parks the best they can be in this community, but the limitations they have financially,” she was in full support of the plan.
Casey did warn the council that while this is a solution for now, funding for the maintenance and upkeep of parks is going to need a long-term solution.
“I think this is a sound approach to funding our large pieces of equipment. … But then also, it’s finding a way to start to fund parks in at least some way. It’s not a long-term solution. It’s a good fix for right now; it gives you $1.2 million from now through 2028, but I’d caution the council: We need to work on a long-term plan,” Casey said.
“I think the feedback we’ve heard and what we’ve seen from economics is that that funding mechanism, while valuable and helpful, isn’t sufficient to get us there, and because of that we need to find another source of revenue,” Bain said.
“I realize this isn’t the optimal way in the short term, but I think it’s a good way to fund the Parks and Trails, especially since that’s what we heard in our strategic plan, and that we haven’t had a way to do that, but also work on a long-term plan, so I’m comfortable,” council member Kelly Monson said.
That leaves the levy totals at $12,278,700, a drop from the official preliminary levy amount of $12,530,771. (The council must approve a maximum levy amount by September and can adjust it downward before its final budget approval in December.) That is still higher than the 2021 tax levy of $11,447,799. The tax rate, however, did decrease from the September approval of a 9.4% rate increase to a 7.26% tax rate increase.
Casey compared Forest Lake’s tax rate to the city’s usual comparison cities, while also adding in Columbus and Wyoming, during the Monday, Nov. 15, meeting.
“If you include all of those, they’re averaging a 7.9% increase. So when the public people say we’re raising them high, but you look at this, we’re right in the ball game with everybody else. It shows that what kind of demands are out there, what kind of revenues are out there, and the challenges that not only us but these other cities are facing. I think it’s a pretty good reflection that we’re right there.” Casey added, across the state, the preliminary city levy average increase is 6.6%, “so we’re not that far off of that.”
