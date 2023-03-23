When Norhart Apartments experienced the rising costs of lumber – and other supplies – in the early months of the pandemic, CEO Mike Kaeding knew it was time to flip a switch, one he’d been working toward since he took over the family business in 2014. Norhart Apartments bought a facility in Forest Lake off 11th Street in the summer of 2021 to create a “steel stud factory” to manufacture its own materials and pre-construct wall panels for the apartment buildings the company owns and manages.
The creation of the Forest Lake factory, which doubles as its headquarters, was one of many steps Kaeding had envisioned to not only improve the workflow and efficiency of apartment construction, but to eventually drive down the cost of housing, helping to solve a piece of the puzzle of the affordable housing crisis, starting in the Twin Cities metro area. (Forest Lake is home to about a dozen Norhart properties.) His endeavor recently was highlighted as a part of a tour stop by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, who represents Forest Lake. Stauber toured the facility, following a tour of Forest Lake-based manufacturing company TeamVantage, on Friday, March 17.
Kaeding and his team filled the Forest Lake facility with construction equipment – some of which was engineered by the Norhart team – that takes rolls of steel and makes its own beams, frames those beams together, constructs walls, wet-seals them, and puts in windows. The company also has another location where pre-cast cement slabs are created to be transported to the construction site. By this time next year, Norhart hopes to begin construction on a new site in Forest Lake that would bring more of the construction process in-house, including anything that may be used in their units, like a cabinet shop.
Chief operating officer Stacy Ekholm said that the goal is to reduce the overall cost of Norhart Apartments construction and pass the savings onto the consumer. For instance, by creating its own steel beams, Norhart saves on a significant expense in a portion of its construction process.
“We can make them for about 48% cheaper, and that’s including labor,” said plant manager Charlie Igo.
Kaeding said his drive behind all this is the imprint his dad left on him, especially after his death at a relatively young age. It reminds him how short life is.
“I want to make some kind of meaningful positive impact on the world,” he said.
He said he recognized how important affordable housing is, and that drive has created a new vision for the company since he took over the family business almost a decade ago. His big focus, he said, has been trying to bring all the components of designing, engineering, building and maintaining apartment complexes under one roof.
Kaeding said that one of the key ways that can be achieved is by taking the technologies and techniques done by the manufacturing industry and applying it to construction.
“3D printing, pre-fab, robotics – those are valuable contributions to the solution. They are not the solution. The solution is solving 10,000 tiny problems,” he said.
To do that, he said, it’s necessary to bring in employees and technologies in-house as much as they can and to the extent that makes sense.
He compared labor productivity in the construction industry to the manufacturing industry, which he said has seen a 760% uptick in labor productivity in 60 years, adding one of the biggest labor costs in constructing apartment buildings is division of labor amongst subcontractors.
“Imagine if construction were to build cars. You’d have a different company selling the wheel, a different company that’s selling the door, a different company, yet again, installing the windshield. And then the windshield company will call and be like, ‘We’re busy on another job, we won’t be there for two weeks.’ Your line would be shut down for two weeks. Then they come out there and they are irate because they can only work on one at a time.
“And so manufacturing looks at that and says, ‘You’re crazy,’” Kaeding said. “That’s normal in construction.”
It seems to be working so far for the company, as what the company has implemented has driven down a total building cost by an estimated 23%; Norhart has hopes of cutting their construction and labor costs by 50%.
Chief construction officer Marie Dickover explained that labor costs can also be driven down by building apartments that are more universal.
“We’re trying to make the designs iconic or timeless so that we can reuse them, and then when the electricians come in to wire a unit, they know exactly what the layout’s going to be,” she said, adding that creating kits for each unit would help efficiency. “You have everything you need, you don’t need to go walking around, you didn’t run short because we’ve done unit this 100 times already. We know what goes into it. So as far as driving down construction costs, that’s where we see we can start implementing production manufacturing principles into construction.”
Ekholm said that the company is looking to take the same process in construction, but simplify it and make it more efficient.
“We looked at companies like Apple and Tesla as role models for us. I always say, ‘It’s great you have a Tesla, and it’s cool and it’s innovative, but it still has tires, it still has wheels. So you still have the basics of things that traditionally work, and we use that here, too; we just want to make it better. So we’re not reinventing the wheel, we’re just making a better wheel,” Ekholm said.
Norhart has a new apartment building in Cottage Grove it is preparing for amidst its heavy footprint in the Twin Cities, and is already creating a footprint in Wisconsin and Texas. The goal, Kaeding said, is to be in 10 to 15 states with 100,000 rental units in the next decade.
“It’s at that stage we’re starting to produce so many units in the marketplace we can start seeing a meaningful impact on rent,” he said. That, he said, takes time, but a challenge he’s ready for.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.