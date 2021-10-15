Project scheduled for next year
A new walking trail is likely to be included in the East Viking Boulevard road improvements scheduled for next year. At issue is the need for greater pedestrian facilities through town and into the natural area east of town, said City Engineer Mark Erichson.
Erichson proposed three options for the road from Fenwick Avenue to Glen Oak Drive to the Wyoming council during its Oct. 5 meeting, ultimately recommending a plan to eliminate street parking on one side and utilizing that space to implement a trail system that could eventually extend up to Polaris.
The first option was to reconstruct the street at its existing width, maintaining parking on both sides of the roadway and the existing sidewalks. An earlier option included eliminating street parking altogether for trails on both sides, but during a public informational meeting held in July, Erichson said residents were initially concerned with that proposal.
Thus Erichson landed on the proposal to eliminate street parking on the north side, given most street parking would be needed on the south side of the road. That would leave the north side to create a new trail with a “boulevard,” a grassy area between the road and trail, for safety. At this point, a 5-foot boulevard width would be the most likely.
“We don’t want to remove every tree in this corridor to put the trail as far away as we can,” Erichson said. “I think we want to try to maintain the integrity of those small front yards that are there already and try to keep the back of the trail as close to the sidewalk that exists there today as possible.
The four present council members, Mayor Lisa Iverson and members Claire Luger, Brent Ohnstad, and Linda Nanko-Yeager, all agreed on a need for a trail and seemed amenable to the recommended proposal by Erichson. Though construction is slated through Glen Oak Drive right now, Public Safety Director Paul Hoppe recommended extending the reconstruction and trail through the emergency exit of Wyoming Oakwood Townhomes.
“We see a lot of pedestrian traffic on that corner, and the way it’s constructed is simply scary, to be frank. If you were to do a trail, extend it out to at least the emergency exit for that neighborhood, because it has a high volume of kids,” Hoppe said. He also added that thinking long-term, extending the trail further east would be better since “there’s potential development there.”
Luger said she’d also like to see the trail extended up to the Polaris location.
“I like the idea of increasing the walkability out to Polaris, and the reason is I’ve spoken with a number of residents who feel it’s too fast, not just from the corner but all the way through Polaris. … Carlos Avery is a really pretty area. I walk that and I bike it myself. It’s not very pleasant to walk as it is right now. I think in the future if we can look at increasing the walkability there so people can utilize the natural amenities we have in our city limits,” she said. “That might not be in the cards for this one, that sounds expensive for right now, but I think we can do something to increase the safety for that corner.”
Several crosswalks would be considered in the design process, with cross streets including Glen Oak Drive, somewhere in town, and at Frontier Avenue.
“I just want to make sure there’s a way to cross over from the other side without getting picked off by a car,” Nanko-Yeager said.
Other news
Assistant City Administrator Kelly Dumais resigned as she accepted a position with the city of Mendota Heights. The council approved her resignation and a search for a new assistant city administrator.
