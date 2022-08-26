Middle school rolls out new orientation process
The Forest Lake Area School District will welcome a new principal at both Lino Lakes Elementary and Forest Lake Area Middle School for the upcoming year.
Despite the new titles as principals, Jason Miller and Sara Stratton are not new faces to the district nor the community, which they hope will help foster their relationships with peers and parents to support students’ education through strong communities.
“I really wanted to stay here in Forest Lake because I’ve developed strong relationships with both leaders and teachers here, and I love it here. And I feel like there’s such a strong community within the school district,” Lino Lakes Elementary principal Stratton said.
Stratton spent the past four years at the Forest Lake Area High School: three years as a dean, and an assistant principal this last year. The district’s culture and attitude toward education was a big draw for Stratton to progress her career in Forest Lake.
“They develop their teachers and staff really, really well, and there is a sense of family. And I feel like my personal values and beliefs align [with the district],” Stratton said.
Even though it may seem like a leap from high school to elementary school administration, she focused on working with younger students in her early career at Forest Lake Elementary.
“Elementary is really my passion area, and so I’m excited to get back here in an elementary setting,” she said.
Stratton stepped into leadership at the Forest Lake Area School District from early career encouragement from mentors and peers who believe she has qualities that make a good leader.
“You never look at yourself and say ‘I’m going to be the leader of this building,’ or ‘I’m leading this.’ It just sort of happens,” Stratton said.
Miller’s progression to become a principal was a natural fit and step in his career as he began exhibiting leadership behavior while teaching science in the Minnetonka public school district.
“I found myself gravitating towards kind of leadership roles and responsibilities as a teacher; providing professional development to my colleagues or to the building,” Miller said.
He worked outside of the district this past year as principal of Mahtomedi Middle School. The four years prior he was an assistant principal at the Forest Lake Area High School and is excited to return to Forest Lake to begin a second year as a principal in a district he already has well-established relationships.
“That whole idea of the connections that you develop, on relationships that you build with one another and how important that really is. … And if you don’t have that, you kind of realize that you’re missing it,” Miller said.
Some of his key takeaways from his first year as a principal at a different school district is that the principal’s role is to create a positive learning environment through managing systems of operation.
“It’s that influence on systems-level work for staff that impacts student learning,” Miller said.
Both Miller and Stratton understand that the principal position in the Forest Lake Area School District assumes the position of an instructional leader who can support everyone from the top down, which can promote a healthy school community.
“The past four years have given me perspective on a whole K-12 system, and what we need to maybe improve on or areas of growth at the elementary level, and what (we) are doing really well here,” Stratton said.
She knows Lino Lakes Elementary’s STEM program is thorough and wants to take this first year to understand how to expand on that work, but assess areas requiring improvement.
“I’m just excited to … work with staff to help create a culture and climate where students and families feel welcomed and want to be here and want to send their student here,” Stratton said.
On top of managing and adapting the current academic systems in place, Stratton’s goals for her first year in this role are to enmesh herself with the Lino Lakes Elementary community she is a part of now.
“I feel like my first year of just sort of building those connections with families, and getting to know people, and getting to know our student population,” she said.
There aren’t plans in place to amend or revise any systems of operation at Lino Lakes Elementary for this upcoming school year.
However, the middle school has crafted a new orientation model they hope can help students establish a sense of community across a large district. With six elementary schools all feeding into the middle school, Miller said it’s important to get to “kind of build what that new team is going to look like.”
The new in-depth orientation approach will take place during the first two periods on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – adjusting class periods for the rest of the day – to bring students together into one community who understands required expectations of behavior and academics.
“We’re going to take the first two periods of every day and really focus on building some of those community norms and team building and setting those expectations for kids. Like, how do we manage some of these different tasks that we do at the middle school?” Miller explained.
The goal is to provide middle schoolers with the tools at the start of their school year to be successful in a new building that is larger than their elementary school.
“We know when they feel connected and they feel that they belong, they’re much more likely to be successful taking algebra or taking our science when they feel those ways,” Miller said.
Stratton and Miller believe the ability to cultivate a healthy school environment will, in turn, facilitate the productive learning all schools and educators hope to accomplish.
“Elementary students love to be at school, and we can create an environment where they want to be here every day and that they feel seen and known here,” Stratton said.
