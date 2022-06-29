Being an EMT can be emotionally draining. Workers can come away feeling a mix of emotions with every life saved, a life lost, or even an unknown outcome as they pass patients off to doctors teams. In order to help with the moral of EMTs at M Health Fairview’s EMS facility. the operations team at Forest Lake M Health Fairview’s EMS facility in Forest Lake is getting a bonus member: an almost 3-year-old yellow labrador named Clayton.
“They’ll badge in, he hears the door open and he’ll just go run, greet them and hang out for a bit,” said Kevin Kane, the operations supervisor of M Health Fairview EMS facility.
Clayton is the first assistance dog for any M Health Fairview EMS facility.
Even though he’s officially a member of the team, he won’t be taken on ride alongs. Instead, Clayton works full time Monday through Friday at the Fairview facility by offering the EMS crews support as they emotionally process calls. For the most part, Kane’s directs Clayton as the dog’s handler, but he also allows Clayton to determine how he spends his time, since that is his job as a facility dog.
“Does he want to lay on somebody, does somebody want that kind of close attention, or is it more like throw the ball for him? And everyone is so – kind of – individualistic as far as their interaction with him,” Kane explained.
Just because Clayton is stationed at the EMS facility doesn’t mean he isn’t garnering support from the Forest Lake Police and Fire Departments.
“One of the Forest Lake officers showed up here yesterday, to talk about something else. … I don’t think we got any work done, but he came here, just like loved on him,” Kane joked, adding this officer called another officer to stop by and meet Clayton, too.
“I’ve never had an animal that was just as tuned in as he is to people and almost like what they need. … When crews will come in, and they’ll be just kind of be quiet and sit, and then he’ll just walk over and sit on their feet. They’re like, ‘Does he know that I’m sad right now?’” Kane said.
The path to Clayton
Kane began his research of what a facility dog program could look like at their EMS building several months ago.
“It took a while to find,” he said, adding even just researching programs in the U.S. was difficult at first. Although M Health Fairview created a facility dog program at Masonic Children’s Hospital in 2019, Clayton is their first endeavor to provide a similar service to an EMS team – also one of the first programs for first responders in the state.
Emily Arjune, a communications specialist at M Health Fairview, said, “He is a member of our team, the EMS team. He is just as much of a staff member as Kevin. … I think it’s a model that’s very, very new in the U.S.”
The current facility dogs at Masonic Children’s Hospital were trained by the Minnesota organization Can Do Canines, which typically services individuals with disabilities. When Kane got the idea to get a facility dog, he reached out.
Denise Yokom, a client services manager for Can Do Canines, said they had only handled one instance in the past –for the Orono Police Department – and is now piloting a program training dogs for other emergency departments.
It’s been about four years since Can Do Canines provided the facility dog to the Orono PD, since their primary focus is to provide dogs to individuals with disabilities who need assistance with mobility, diabetes, seizure, hearing or autism, which are the five career paths for the animals.
“What gets tricky is that as dogs are being raised, they are trained to focus on their person. … But now our facility dogs, we’re now telling them, ‘It’s okay to go visit other people. It’s okay to solicit for attention,’” Yokom said.
So in order to correctly place Clayton at the EMS facility, Can Do Canines visited the EMS building and contacted accredited assistance dog programs who already have facility dog models in place to better understand ensuring Clayton’s success, and to learn about what will work for the future success of the program.
“What makes them successful? What are some of those things we should look for? How do we want to handle our training differently for them than we do with our quote unquote, typical clients?’” Yokom asked of the other programs.
When Can Do Canines solved the equation of what dog trainee would fit this role at the EMS facility, they reached out to Kane and sent a photo of Clayton.
“They sent me a picture of him, and I’m like, ‘Is this happening?’ It feels like Christmas after working through all of it.” Kane said. “It always sounds corny, but it seemed like right away this is the perfect fit,” he said.
After their initial meeting, Kane attended in-person and virtual dog handler training sessions and is Clayton’s primary caretaker while on and off the clock.
He hopes to bring Clayton into the community more as pandemic restrictions continue to ease up, as well as possibly expand the local facility dog program and help other agencies establish a similar model.
Kane said that until seeking mental health help is socially accepted by all, the facility dog model will help as a middle-point.
“Whether it’s our employee assistance program or a facility dog, or whatever we can do to help people through that – even if they don’t know that they’re being helped through that – is a win,” he said.
So far, the feedback Kane receives is how he is judging this program’s efficacy.
“I see the successes in talking to the crews, you know, and just walking in and seeing how they’re interacting with him,” he said.
