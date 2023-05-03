City, lake association put forth first effort in downtown plan
A new docking system will soon be placed off of Lakeside Memorial Park after the city agreed to purchase a new dock system that will allow for more transient boat parking downtown during its Monday, April 24 meeting.
The $48,321 docking system purchased from hometown dock company Twin Cities Dock and Lift could be put in before Memorial Day if things go smoothly. The purchase was aided by a $15,000 donation from the Forest Lake Lake Association, leaving the city with the balance, and is the first step the city has taken to make improvements to downtown following its downtown development plan approval last summer.
One of the needs addressed in the downtown plan was the need for more transient boat docking, encouraging boaters and lake homeowners to visit the downtown area via boat during the spring through fall months. The new dock will expand dock space significantly, with up 27 dock slip spaces available. The purchase was made through the surplus fund balance transfer to the capital fund.
“This has been a high-need item, and I’m happy to support it, and I’m happy we have a fund balance that can support the difference,” Mayor Mara Bain said during the April 24 meeting.
The council agreed to purchase this docking system over a cheaper $25,000 alternative that would have made boat parking more difficult, originally presented to the council during its April 10 meeting.
“I think this type of a configuration I’m in support of, but also if this doesn’t work, these are modular components we can reconfigure into something that does work,” Bain said.
The docking system is a temporary solution, with current discussion leaning toward combining the city’s dock with Your Boat Club’s docking system in the future.
