Mail carrier, hailed neighborhood hero, retires after 38 years with USPS

In his 38 years as a postal carrier, Greg Land has only had his skin punctured by dog bites three times, walked hundreds of miles per year, and made friends in the central Forest Lake neighborhood along his route, between Broadway Avenue and 11th Street, and west of Highway 61. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments