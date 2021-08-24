A Mounds View man has been charged with felony second-degree assault and threats of violence after an altercation in Scandia just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Officers responded to the call at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday and found Adam Knorr, 36, lying on top of the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, during a party in the 23000 block of Manning Trail North, Knorr became agitated and grabbed a handgun from the bed of his truck. According to the police report, witnesses outside said Knorr started yelling at them to move their cars and then started firing shots into the air, and then shot one time into the ground while the victim was standing approximately 15-20 feet away. Knorr then approached the victim, placed the gun against the back of his head and led him down the driveway and onto Manning Lane North. The victim laid down on the ground, and Knorr laid on top of him with the gun still pressed against his head. A short time later, deputies approached and were able to detain the men.
In a statement to police, Knorr said he was sitting around the bonfire when things “began to get weird,” according to the criminal complaint. He said that pressing the gun against the victim’s head was to get him to explain “what was going on.”
No one was injured during the shooting.
Knorr made his first appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 24, where his bail was set to $100,000 on no conditions or $10,000 with conditions, which includes no use of possession of firearms, mental health screening and no alcohol or controlled substance abuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.