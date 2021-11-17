The Columbus City Council approved a yearlong residential zone business moratorium in a 3-2 vote at its Wednesday, Nov. 10 council meeting, with council members Shelly Logren and Robert Busch voting against.
The moratorium permits the planning commission to conduct a study on how to the City Council could amend the residentially zoned business ordinance to more expansively cover businesses in the city. The current ordinance indicates that residentially zoned businesses are defined as a temporary businesses on a residential property that minimally or never impacts neighboring homes. There is no specification on the definition of “business,” which is what the council aims to define under this time in the moratorium.
The moratorium will prohibit new businesses’ ability to apply for an interim use permit until it is lifted in 12 months or less.
“The purpose of the moratorium is to preserve the status quo. So it’s intended to essentially freeze things as they are today. … So that you can get your work done and then decide what new regulations will apply,” City Attorney Bill Griffith explained.
The moratorium will apply to residentially zoned areas, stating residents cannot rezone, receive land use amendments, conditional use permits, interim use permits or site plan reviews.
“I had a really hard time with this moratorium, but I really do feel like we’re covered with how it’s written and with the hardship waiver. I think it does just give us some flexibility,” said Wagamon, who was hesitant to approve the moratorium prior to the meeting.
The hardship waiver is one of the exceptions to the moratorium in which the council will hear an individual’s case to prove substantial hardship was endured and why they need a permit for a residential zone business.
The other exceptions are working from home or a home occupation, as they are not considered residentially zoned businesses and no permit is necessary.
Additionally, if a resident’s permit expires during the moratorium, they will not be terminated during the 12-month moratorium or 18 months following the permits expiration, according to the council document.
“All the moratorium is doing is stopping anybody new from coming in and applying, or from being granted a CUP or an IUP,” Preiner said.
The City Council has discussed enacting a residential zone business moratorium to study and amend the current ordinance since its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The council’s discussion arose following an uptick in public nuisance complaints from residents in their neighborhoods and an increased interest in residents running a business from home following the pandemic, according to City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko during the second meeting in October.
“What I heard everyone say is we want to make sure we cover [proposed businesses] in order to eliminate the public nuisance complaints,” Mursko said at the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, regarding whether or not to use a moratorium to give staff time to reassess the current ordinance to fix public nuisance complaints.
She thinks the pandemic has made residents more entrepreneurial, leading to the necessity of a more expansive residentially zoned business ordinance to ensure new businesses are legally covered.
Logren, Wagamon and Busch opposed the moratorium when discussions started in early October, but Wagamon’s perspective changed over the course of discussion during three council meetings, and said she understands Logren’s perspective to oppose the moratorium on Nov. 10.
Logren held the same position at the Nov. 10 meeting, saying she didn’t want to tell residents what they can and cannot do on their property, and she doesn’t want an unpermitted business to go out of business during this time.
“Nobody’s signing anything and saying, ‘Well, we’re going to leave them alone for 18 months.’ And I’m just telling everybody I have a problem with that,” Logren said, referring to the possibility of unpermitted businesses being discovered and shut down.
“The difficulty I have as your legal counsel is those businesses are not legally existing today. … So to give them legal protection during a moratorium is at odds with the idea that they could have or should have come in for an IUP when it was available,” Griffith responded.
He explained the way to achieve what Logren wanted could be for the council to instruct city staff to not enforce any unregistered residential businesses and bring cases to the council based on complaints received.
But Griffith explained it would be difficult for the council to carry out that motion but still enforce public nuisance complaints as they come in. Therefore, no additional section to the proposed moratorium was added following this discussion.
The council unanimously approved that a study be conducted regarding amending the residential zone business ordinance in a separate vote.
Busch did not add to the discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 27, but opposed the moratorium.
“We have longstanding businesses who thought that they had an agreement with the city and find out that they didn’t. And I cannot, I cannot vote with good conscience on possibly catching somebody in that net,” Logren said, opposing the moratorium without assurance to certain businesses now.
