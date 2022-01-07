State student survey data reports increase in tobacco, alcohol use
Nearly two years after a rise in students vaping amidst a national backdrop of an increase in lung injuries due to the habit, a five-year, million-dollar grant is helping provide the Forest Lake area school district and the community resources to reduce teen alcohol, tobacco and drug use.
The Positive Community Norms grant, which partners the district with M Health Fairview, will work to implement a prevention program.
The grant is aimed to cultivate a positive community that supports good decision making in students rooted in three primary goals: “reducing youth alcohol use, reducing vaping and e-cigarette use, and enhancing community capacity for sustainability.”
“We are in the forming stage right now,” said Emily Carpenter, community partnerships manager with M Health Fairview and project director for the PCN grant at Forest Lake, adding they will begin to develop more localized, tangible goals in the coming months.
Carpenter and a group of community members – including Executive Director Linda Madsen at Lakes Center for Youth and Families – were approached about the grant in late 2020 by a behavioral health division representative who suggested that Forest Lake was a good candidate for the grant.
“The reason being is they were looking at Minnesota student survey data, the number for youth alcohol, tobacco, specifically vaping and e-cigarettes, those numbers have increased over the past few years,” Carpenter said, adding there has not been an active group doing this preventive and supportive work.
Prior to receiving this grant, MOST FL was the primary organization in the Forest Lake community that endorsed positive habits and good decision making for students about alcohol, tobacco or other substances through educational events.
Carpenter said MOST FL “has done really incredible work but since, you know, with different leadership transitions, that work wasn’t as active. It was a little bit more of a passive coalition over the past few years.”
Following the nudge and necessity for a supportive organization, Carpenter took the lead on writing the Positive Community Norms application, partnering with the school district.
“The idea was to kind of reinvigorate and re-energize the work around this, and that funding was going to make it possible,” Carpenter said.
As a part of the grant application, the team needed to obtain support from at least 12 individuals representing different career and business sectors as well as cite how each dollar would be spent over the five-year period.
The process to bring each sector together to begin collaboration started in early December 2021, in which Carpenter’s team has been supported by the Montana Institute.
Starting the coalition
Over the past six months, the team has been working closely with the Montana Institute, led by Dr. Jeff Linkenbach, the director and chief research scientist, who developed this program that the grant is based on as a way to create a positive community.
“They bring forth the philosophy of what positive community norms is and how to present this,” Carpenter said, regarding the Montana Institute, from which the Forest Lake grant team receives training.
The team is still in the preliminary planning and setting-up stages in which it is getting to know what driving principles, initiatives and strategies will be beneficial to enact change in the Forest Lake community.
Carpenter said the team is asking questions right now like “What’s unique about the Forest Lake district community?” and “How do we take this philosophy and the positive community norms framework and everything that’s behind that and really bring it to life at the local level?”
No programs have been set up yet. Instead, the first six months have been crucial for the grant team to bring the 12 sectors in differing community areas together to collaborate, which was required in the grant application.
“[These] sectors of people … over the next five years will focus on how can we reduce alcohol use … vaping and e-cigarettes, and then how can we build a sustainable coalition,” Positive Community Norms coordinator at Forest Lake Area Schools Sara Stromberg said.
The coalition for positive change, of which the Forest Lake Times is a member, includes members in different areas in the community such as students, school principals, parents, the Forest Lake Police Department, health care professionals, the Lakes Center for Youth and Families, the Chamber of Commerce, religious organizations and Washington County.
“When I came on board, I was just looking at our demographic, our community, and how vast it is. … How do we get these people to be a part of and really help support this work, because it’s their kids too,” Stromberg said, regarding the need to engage with multiple levels of the district community.
Carpenter sees community involvement as a primary force behind the third goal of the grant, “enhancing community capacity for sustainability,” in which positive community support extends past the expiration of the grant.
“We have done a lot, but it’s been a lot of really thoughtful planning so that when we move into that action phase that we are successful,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter outlined in the grant application how most of the million dollars will be spent on student outreach and involvement programs, which are the action steps the coalition plans to start this year.
“A lot of that budget will go toward activities, initiatives that are targeting those students of the secondary schools and, you know, a lot of that work hasn’t started yet,” Carpenter said, adding the school district is the fiscal manager of this million-dollar budget for the grant.
Survey data
Although the need for the grant is present in the Forest Lake community due to an increase in substance usage, the majority of the student population does not report using alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
“Most of the students in our area are not using these chemicals, and so I really like the positive approach. Instead of, you know, the negative or shaming stuff that happens,” Stromberg said.
The Positive Community Norms grant team in Forest Lake is using the 2019 student survey data regarding their alcohol, tobacco and drug usage, which has increased since 2013, when the first survey was conducted for eighth, ninth and 11th graders.
“The data that we’re going off of for our first messaging will be the 2019 Minnesota student survey data. And that’s kind of how they decided what things they wanted to focus on,” Stromberg said, regarding the grant’s focus on reducing tobacco and alcohol use.
Stromberg spoke with Jim Caldwell, the principal of Forest Lake Area High School, who plans to have students take the survey in February 2022, which will help the team better understand the community’s status regarding alcohol, tobacco or other drug use.
“I would really see this February 2022 data as kind of our baseline, and then follow-up surveys from that … will help to quantify, you know, has this been successful with the Positive Community Norms,” Carpenter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.