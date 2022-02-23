Experiences shared at Black History Month event
Eighth-grader Blessing Kagni planned to sing “Black Like Me,” by Mickey Guyton at the Black History Month event on Friday, Feb. 18, which she was nervous to perform despite her singing at an event before.
“This is my second time singing at one,” she said.
After the performance, Bilan Dukale, another eighth-grader and member of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Student Group at the middle school, joked that she always knew Kagni’s performance would be great, despite her nerves.
Kagni’s performance was accompanied by other students who read original poems, told personal stories of their experiences as people of color, or shared the stories of African American figures’ contribution to history at the start of the event.
In its inaugural year of operation, the middle school’s BIPOC Student Leaders group helped curate the Black History Month event, aimed to celebrate African American history and culture, alongside students from the Forest Lake Area High School’s Black Student Union and BIPOC club at the Community School.
“I want people to learn how our culture is, how we deal with stuff,” Kagni said.
Being a part of the planning process for an event was a new experience for some of the middle schoolers in the new group like eighth-grader Bilan Dukale who lended a helping hand during the planning process through sharing potential ideas for what to include at the event.
They were having fun, “putting up some new ideas, like what to do, how things will go,” Dukale said.
The effort and work that went into setting up for the event was evident along the walls of the event space in the Community Education Building as there were illustrations and artwork from students accented by colorful decorations.
The guest speaker Alexander Hines, representing the Community Minded Educators, gave a presentation on African American history, culture, and also his personal experiences of what it means to be a person of color in the United States.
To round out the event, Dance with Purpose Dance Company of St. Paul performed as the audience cheered and filmed their majorpop routine.
The turnout was larger than expected as more chairs had to be set up as attendees kept arriving, which is what Dukale had hoped for.
“I definitely want a lot of people to come, and like see what are we doing there. And how we share the culture, the people, and like how they all just part of our people,” Dukale said.
She joked that the BIPOC Student Leaders group should meet more times a week, as it has been an avenue for the middle school members to feel safe to open up and share their experiences beyond an annual event like this.
“It’s been fun meeting new people and having a space to talk,” Alexandra Ortiz, another eighth grade member of the group, said.
For Kagni’s first meeting, she tagged along with a friend who was more interested in participating in the group, but it ended up being the right fit for her.
“The first time I went, I really liked it so I kept going,” Kagni said.
Providing the students with space and time to get together to talk has allowed them to become better communicators, too.
“I also learned how to share what I feel inside and you know it’s an open space to share your feelings,” Dukale said.
The group has around eight to 12 members who attend the bi-weekly meetings after school.
“We usually talk about our problems and like if something happened to us, how we felt about it, what can we do to change that,” Dukale said.
The teacher facilitators of the group, special education teacher Chelse Lumzy and English language learner teacher Abigail Olson, knew it was important to provide this kind of encouraging atmosphere where middle schoolers can share difficult times.
The openness to share within the group is what it is all about, which is why Lumzy wanted to be a part of the new group.
“I grew up in a very small town where I was the only person of color. … So I just felt that it was a good place for me to be to be there for the students and help them through situations that they go through,” Lumzy said.
Even though Forest Lake isn’t as small as her hometown, Lumzy’s ability to relate to the students through similar experiences is an asset to facilitate the group’s openness to share, according to the teacher facilitators.
“Having any sort of part of you that’s different is really hard. … And so to have that difference be so visible as race and ethnicity is, I really wanted to have a space for students to be fully themselves,” Olson said.
