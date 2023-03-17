Elsa Swenson takes passion for public speaking to state
When Forest Lake Area Middle School eighth grader Elsa Swenson began thinking about the topic for the Future Farmers of America prepared public speaking regional competition, it was an easy choice to cover microfarming.
“We have sheep in the back, and chickens, and then we have a garden. It’s people who have 5 acres or less of land and how they can start their own farm, and not becoming completely self-sustainable, but they don’t have to rely on big companies and stores, and how that’s impactful to the environment,” Swenson explained.
Her prepared speech on microfarming earned her second place – amongst high schoolers – at the regional competition, making her the first Forest Lake middle schooler to compete at the FFA state convention that will take place at the end of April.
“That was pretty exciting,” Swenson said.
She was the last student to present at the regional convention and wasn’t expecting to place so high in her first public speaking competition, assuming her competitors had much more experience.
“They had really complex [topics] like farmers’ mental health and how that’s important, … and then a couple other people had more biology and really in-depth topics. So I was scared because they seemed to know a lot about what they’re talking about,” Swenson said.
After taking home second place at the regional competition, earning a state qualifying spot, she got to see the judges’ comments about how well she executed her speech. She earned a lot of points for discussing a topic that personally relates to her life.
“A lot of the other people they had seen, their topics didn’t relate to them as much. … So that’s where I scored a lot of points,” Swenson said.
The Swensons moved to Columbus several years ago seeking more land to bring this more sustainable lifestyle to fruition.
“We wanted to have that fresh meat, just knowing where it came from, knowing that it was raised in a healthy way,” Swenson said.
Currently, they have the number of sheep and chickens as allowed by Columbus ordinance, but will add pigs in the summertime to slaughter by the end of the season. Most of what they raise and grow can sustain them throughout the year, but they offer some of the meat to relatives and their pastor, too.
“We’re kind of sold out,” said Leah, Elsa’s mom, with a laugh.
Elsa Swenson’s idea for the speech topic was reinforced recently when she watched a documentary “Food, Inc.” that lifts the veil of mystery about how livestock in the United States is treated and produced.
“It’s talking about how the chicken farmers and how they are only supposed to raise them in a certain way and it’s just a really inhumane [way],” she said.
To prepare for the regional competition, she compiled more information than what she already knew about microfarming as a sustainable farming and living, opposed to consuming mass-produced livestock and vegetables.
She added that even though she did a lot of research on her topic, not every piece of information can be explained through the six-to-eight minute speech. Rather, that reservoir of information is helpful if the judges ask follow-up questions.
She will present essentially the same speech at the FFA state convention; however, she won’t have her notes available to aid her this time.
“I would say a couple sentences and then look down and check, and say a couple [more]. … I felt like I didn’t look at my note cards as much as I thought I would, which was nice,” Elsa said.
In the months leading up to the state convention, she is seeking help from middle and high school teachers to review the manuscript of her speech to ensure she doesn’t lose points for the same errors again.
“You can look through what you missed points on and go and fix those, because that’s where I lost a lot of points, was from my manuscript,” Elsa said.
On top of repairing some minute details, practicing will remain important going forward, and she said she’s working toward memorizing her speech.
Spark to publicly speak
Elsa’s interest in creative writing and the ability to write anything at a younger age pushed her into public speaking.
“I really like that creative feel that you can write whatever you wanted, and that’s the same with public speaking, but now you get to share it vocally,” she said.
The act of speaking in public isn’t as daunting as the judging component of these competitions for Elsa.
“It’s scary because you know that they’re judging you, and that they’re watching every single thing you do,” she added.
However, she has participated in 4-H public speaking presentations for a few years and has qualified to present at the Minnesota State Fair in the 4-H building.
“That’s always fun, going to watch her do that,” Leah said.
Last summer Elsa was able to stay overnight in the 4-H building for a few days while she was presenting with other Anoka County area students.
“The people that we were with, it was Anoka County and other counties, but it was also the llama judging people. … So it was fun, you just got to meet a bunch of different people,” Elsa recalled.
She is planning to compete to attend the 4-H public speaking presentations for the coming years, but doesn’t have any long-term life plans nailed down quite yet.
“I like doing it, that’s what matters right now. I don’t really know what I want to be when I grow up,” Elsa said.
Leah added, “It seems like a good skill just to have.”
Looking closer into the future, she isn’t sure how she’ll do at the state convention, but Elsa feels more excitement than nerves about this experience to represent Forest Lake.
“I’m very excited because I have never been to this before and just knowing that I’m the first Forest Lake middle-schooler to go to this, … that’s exciting,” she said.
