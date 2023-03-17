Elsa01.jpg

Eighth grader Elsa Swenson will be the first Forest Lake Area Middle School student to compete in the prepared speech segment at the Minnesota Future Farmers of America State Convention at the end of April. The topic of her speech is microfarming, a lifestyle focused on sustainability through harvesting your own resources. 

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

Elsa Swenson takes passion for public speaking to state

When Forest Lake Area Middle School eighth grader Elsa Swenson began thinking about the topic for the Future Farmers of America prepared public speaking regional competition, it was an easy choice to cover microfarming. 

Load comments