A press release has been spreading around social media on Tuesday, March 16. The release, supposedly from the Minnesota Department of Health announcing to residents that a case of COVID-19 was announced in Forest Lake, is fake.
Doug Schultz, an information officer at the MDH, said that the press release did not come from them. Furthermore, the MDH will not announce specific cities of cases due to patient privacy reasons.
"We would never send something like that...We will watch social media traffic to make sure this doesn’t get out of hand," Schultz said.
So far, the MDH has confirmed one case of COVID-19 in Washington County, and another in Anoka County. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Chisago County.
The MDH will hold its daily press briefing at 1 p.m. The Times will update any new reportings of COVID-19 cases in Washington, Anoka, and Chisago counties as the MDH announces them.
