A Minnesota Department of Education survey recently released showed that Forest Lake students are using less tobacco and e-cigarettes, while alcohol consumption remains steady. The survey is given to students in grades eight, nine and 11, and is given every three years over the last decade. Earlier this school year, the anonymous student survey was taken by 368 eighth graders, 372 ninth graders and 317 11th graders.
Teen tobacco, vape use is down
Forest Lake area students tobacco use remains low, with vaping seeing a decrease since 2016, when it was added to the survey after a spike of usage among teenagers.
According to this year’s results, Forest Lake students reported that the majority of them don’t smoke tobacco, with 100% of boys and 97% of girls in 11th grade reporting they did not smoke tobacco in the past 30 days, along with 100% of ninth grade boys and 96% of ninth grade girls.
It is a decrease in usage compared to tobacco use in 2013, when 88% of ninth grade boys, 83% of ninth grade girls, and 75% of 11th grade boys and 87% of 11th grade girls reported they hadn’t smoked tobacco in the past 30 days.
As tobacco use has continued to fall among area teenagers, electronic cigarettes began to fill its role. In 2016, vaping and e-cigarette questions were added to the survey following an increase of teen usage across the country.
Since vaping and electronic cigarette data was collected in 2016, the Forest Lake students have reported influx usage of the devices between then and now.
Data from 2016 showed that the majority of students were not using e-cigarettes. The survey showed 84% of ninth grade boys, 83% of girls, and 63% of 11th grade boys, 83% of 11th grade girls hadn’t smoked electronic tobacco device throughout the past 30 days.
Forest Lake area vaping and e-cigarette usage fluctuated in 2019, specifically for 11th graders; 67% of boys and 69% of girls reported they hadn’t smoked an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, showing an increase of usage. For the remaining 33% of 11th grade boys who reported they had smoked an e-cigarette: 15% reported they smoked an electronic device all 30 days, 12% total reported they smoked between three to 29 days a month and 6% reported they used it once or twice a month.
Survey responses from 2022 show a decrease in usage, with 95% of ninth grade boys, 93% of girls, and 89% of 11th grade boys, 83% of girls report they hadn’t smoked an electronic cigarette in the past 30 days.
Students self-report steadiness in alcohol consumption
Meanwhile, alcohol use amongst Forest Lake area students has been mostly declining since 2013, with the exception of 2019’s results, indicating more students had an alcoholic drink at least once in the past 30 days.
In 2022, ninth grade boys and girls self-reported that 98% and 91%, respectively, had not drank alcohol in the past 30 days. While 11th grade boys and girls, respectively reported that 86% and 74% hadn’t drank alcohol in the past 30 days. Of the 11th grade girls who had drank alcohol in the past 30 days, 15% reported drinking one to two days and 10% reported drinking three to five days of the last 30.
Alcohol use amongst teens is an improvement compared to 2019, when 88% of ninth grade boys, 78% of girls, and 66% of 11th grade boys, 69% of girls, reported they hadn’t drank alcohol in the past 30 days.
Students in 11th grade who took the survey in 2019 self-reported the lowest amount of students who hadn’t drank in the past 30 days compared to 2022, 2016 and 2013.
Using 30 days as a measurement, 11th grade boys reported that 75% had not drank alcohol in 2013 while 70% hadn’t drank in 2016. For 11th grade girls, 78% hadn’t drank alcohol in the previous 30 days in 2013, and 76% reported the same in 2016.
Inflated perceptions of substance use
A trend that stretched across the board is student’s misperception of alcohol and tobacco use amongst other students. For example, boys in 11th grade self-reported that 98% of them have never smoked tobacco; 71% have never drank alcohol; and 87% have never smoked an electronic cigarette in 2022. However, the same group of 11th grade boys reported, in 2022, that they think 51% of them have never smoked tobacco; 30% have never drank alcohol; and 36% have never smoked an electronic cigarette.
One of the biggest goals the Positive Community Norms Coalition the Forest Lake Area School District has is to dispel the myths regarding how prevalent student substance use is.
The trend that 11th grade boys perceive a larger population of students participating in substance use is widespread for all other survey takers in 2022. Eighth grader’s perceptions don’t match reality, as they reported they believe 67% of boys and 49% of girls have never smoked tobacco, 59% of boys and 32% of girls have never drank alcohol, and 51% of boys and 25% of girls have never smoked an e-cigarette. While in reality, 98% and 97% of boys and girls, respectively, have never smoked tobacco, 87% of boys and 76% of girls have never drank alcohol and 94% of boys and 84% of girls report they have never smoked an e-cigarette.
“That is the big push that we’re going to try to dispel those misperceptions in the term of this spring,” she said.
The PCN Coalition will perform its own student survey again this spring, as it did last spring, through which they hope to gain a little more detailed knowledge, including surveys from students grades seven through 12, not just grades six, nine, and eleven.
“It’s going to give us a whole community outlook. … When we get the data, not only will we get to see what the students think and what they’re reporting, we’ll get to see what our staff and what the parents think is happening,” Stromberg explained.
“We were looking forward to seeing the new numbers, to be able to kind of compare and have a good idea of where our students [fall] in, specifically, the alcohol and vaping rates,” Stromberg said.
Looking ahead, the PCN coalition have curriculum funding from the grant and are collaborating with educators at the district to fill gaps of what is missing on substance use or harm to align with the overall goal of combating misperception of vaping and drinking.
“If we can get that misperception lowered and them more aware that by not using, they are part of the mass majority, then the rest of it kind of falls into place,” Stromberg said.
