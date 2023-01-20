A Minnesota Department of Education survey recently released showed that Forest Lake students are using less tobacco and e-cigarettes, while alcohol consumption remains steady. The survey is given to students in grades eight, nine and 11, and is given every three years over the last decade. Earlier this school year, the anonymous student survey was taken by 368 eighth graders, 372 ninth graders and 317 11th graders.  

Teen tobacco, vape use is down

