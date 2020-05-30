A chance encounter during Kara McGregor’s junior year at Forest Lake Area High School steered her life in an unexpected direction.
“My friend and I were sitting together, minding our own business, and one of the military recruiters came up to us and asked, ‘Do you want to talk about joining the military?’” McGregor said. “That sparked my interest – and things clicked from there.”
McGregor talked to the recruiter, then collected information about different options in the military. In December 2019 she enlisted in the Army Reserve, a six-year commitment that includes two weeks of training each summer as well as one weekend each month.
That decision has connected her with the people who were among her idols as a youth.
“Growing up, my role models were those in uniform – and not just the military, but also people like first responders,” she said. “I respected anyone who was willing to sacrifice their personal well-being, who gave their time and energy for others. The act of giving to something greater than themselves was something I admired.”
Since making the decision, McGregor has made some sacrifices as well. She has taken part in Future Soldier Training, an exercise that focuses on physical training as well as simulations and other educational components, twice a week with the goal of being prepared for Basic Training.
With schools closed, McGregor has started each day with a workout from 57 a.m., followed immediately by a run, and four times a week in the evening she has taken Krav Maga classes to practice a style of self-defense fighting.
“When COVID-19 hit, my focus changed,” she said. “My classes have been pretty easy, so I’ve focused on getting into the best shape possible. A lot of my day is devoted to fitness and nutrition.”
In July, McGregor will report to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri to begin six months of training that includes One Station Unit Training and Advanced Individual Training. Once those commitments are completed, she will have the opportunity to join the Army on active duty or choose to enter college in the spring.
“I want to see where life takes me [before I decide],” she said. “If I really enjoy it, I may choose active duty for three years. Or I may decide to go to college and pursue a degree in biology, because my goal is to become an EMT or firefighter.”
McGregor said most of her friends, family and teachers have understood her decision. For those who have not, she points to the opportunity to serve that the Army will give her.
“You only live life once, so why not make the most of it?” she said. “I’m here, I’m healthy, so why not? It’s a way I can serve others.”
And McGregor thanks her parents, Glenn and Carrie McGregor, for nurturing that commitment to service.
“My parents have always put an emphasis on staying humble and on doing things for others with no expectation of receiving something in return,” Kara McGregor said. “And my EMT instructors at school, Traci Johnson and Joe Graff, were humongous supporters.”
Her unusual path to the military, and this unusual path created by the COVID-19 pandemic, has taught McGregor the importance of adaptability.
“Life is never going to go the way you plan it; you have to be flexible and open-minded. You have to expect the unexpected,” she said. “When I enlisted in the military, I was aware of the risks and the sacrifices that come with it. With the coronavirus, I – and the rest of my senior class – have learned we just have to make the most of the situation we are in.”
