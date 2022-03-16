‘Steel Magnolias’ cast and crew share thoughts on the reemergence of local theater
It was December 2019, and the Masquers Theatre cast was making audiences howl with laughter in its production of “Church Basement Ladies: Away in the Basement.”
Denise Meyer and Dan Brabec — both former Masquers board members — fed off the audience as they acted out their parts on stage. Unbeknownst to them, it would be the last time in more than two years they’d be able to have that experience.
“I don’t think any of us thought it was going to be that long,” Meyer said.
That’s what makes a return to the stage — or in Brabec’s case, behind the stage — a relief and a joy, as Masquers Theatre prepares to bring to life the theater adaptation of “Steel Magnolias,” an off-Broadway play made famous by the late ‘80s film of the same name.
“You go to movies, and people don’t spontaneously applaud, and they don’t always laugh. ... Live theater has the added benefit of interacting with the audience on stage,” Meyer said.
Brabec, who is taking on the role of stage manager for the first time in “many years,” he said, since there are no male parts in the play, has found that even being backstage is good for his creative soul.
“It’s nice to be around theater again. The last couple years have been hard for a lot of people in a lot of different ways. I don’t want to downplay other people’s sufferings … but my creative soul is starving for nourishment and this play is — to extend that analogy — it’s a feast. It’s great,” Brabec said.
In 2020, when the pandemic hit, Masquers announced its shows for the remainder of 2020 — including what was to be a big summer production of “Beauty and the Beast” — were canceled. The local theater company pushed back those dates to 2021, but once again were thwarted by lingering restrictions and uncertainties over COVID-19 variants and surges, and pushed back “Beauty and the Beast” until 2022. The company did host its annual summer camps for youth in 2021, but did not offer anything for adults, nor were the summer camp shows open to the general public.
But as board members started planning for its first production back, it looked to “Steel Magnolias,” a dramedy about six southern women dealing with life together in a small town in Louisiana. The title is based off the idea that the women are as delicate as magnolias, but tough as steel, and the six friends move through tragedy in life by leaning on each other and a healthy dose of witty banter and wisecracks.
Dan Brabec’s wife, Sara, who is the current president of Masquers and producer for the show, said that it was specifically chosen because it would be easier to deal with any COVID-19 protocols in place at the time since there are only six cast members, but it was also a perfect blend of comedy and drama that people can easily relate to.
“We wanted to do a piece that resonated with everyone’s emotions right now and love and strong feelings,” said Rachel Lexvold, a former Masquers board member.
And for those in the play, it’s hard to separate the emotions of the last two years — from joy to sorrow to laughter — with the characters of the play, or even just being back to the theater. And that’s what they are hoping the audience will experience along with them.
“I think it’s a great way for us and our community and our audience to sort of celebrate the human relationships we’ve been having to be held back from for so long,” Brabec said. “These six women, they’re all unique… It’s hilarious, it’s heartwarming, and it’s heartbreaking all at once,” Dan said.
Sara and Lexvold said that while the story does deal with heavy topics, the comedy shines through in the play more so than the film.
“It’s the heaviness and the struggle, but it’s so funny. It’s hilarious,” Sara said.
Meyer added that she’s been in two other productions of the play, but this version is so different and perhaps a bit lighter just because of the cast.
Lexvold, who plays Truvy in the show, thinks it’s because the play adaptation of the show is seen through a range of points of view.
“In the movie, you see more the dramatic side of it. It is truly about how they overcome together, but there is laughter through tears,” Lexvold said.
“Theater, or any arts in general, is a safe space to work out any issues. Societal, race, anything like that, it’s a safe area, and an area you can try new things, but also to learn new things,” Lexvold said.
Masquers Theatre Company will perform “Steel Magnolias” at Uncommon Loon on March 25-27 and April 1-3. More information can be found on page 8.
