Children’s Performing Arts will premiere “Mary Poppins Jr.” in Forest Lake the first two weekends in February, allowing area youth the opportunity to dip their toes into the classic story. 

“I think people will just be delighted to see the level of performance that some of these young little thespians are able to produce [through] the energy that they’re bringing, the passion that they’re bringing,” said Carrie Carlson, director of the shooting stars production. 

