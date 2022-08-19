Martin lake 01.jpg

Carp Solutions emptied six nets, bringing in more than 100 carp on Thursday, July 21, which they will do a few times each summer. Carp removal days have brought in large fish quantities of more than 1,000.

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

Martin Lake community’s dedication hooks results, lake expected to be off list in two years

“Root Beer Lake” is what John Mattila, the Martin Lakers Association president, said Martin Lake had been dubbed by locals due to its murkiness. But now, after a decades-long water quality improvement effort, the residents and the Anoka Conservation District are nearing their end goal: to get Martin Lake off the impaired waters list.

John Mattila, left, and Mike Smith are part of the Martin Lakers Association and volunteer for carp removals and have hosted box nets annually.

