Forest Lake’s young hockey standout hones his skills on the ice with Tier 1 team
It was an unexpected gift Forest Lake sophomore and hockey player Malachi McKinnon received just before Christmas: an opportunity to move across the country to play hockey for a Tier 1 team.
“December 23, it’s a day I’m not ever going to forget,” Corey McKinnon, Malachi’s dad, said.
Corey received a phone call from the director of player development with the Long Island Gulls, a NEPACK 16U Tier 1 hockey team in New York, who explained they scouted Malachi and thought he would be a good fit for the team. But there was a catch.
“It was a few minutes into the conversation, and I realized he was talking about this year,” Corey explained – as in, Malachi would be leaving just days into January. Although it isn’t abnormal for Corey to receive calls about an athletic opportunity for one of his four children, it was, however, the first school-year-conflicting occasion, especially since they didn’t seek this opportunity out.
“We didn’t even know what Tier 1 hockey really was,” Corey said.
On Christmas Eve, Malachi, Corey and his wife, Andrea, were on a three-hour video call with the coach of the Long Island Gulls.
“We got to learn all things about the Long Island Gulls, but equally as impressive was how much they knew about Malachi in his game and what they’ve seen of him … and how that aligned with the team need that they had,” Corey said.
For Malachi, it was an interesting experience to be sought after in such a precise way.
“It was definitely odd because it came up so fast. … I don’t even know how to explain that. … It was just nuts,” he said.
Tier 1 hockey isn’t that popular in the state known for hockey, aside from a handful of teams, including the team ranked above the Gulls, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
“Right now, Shattuck is No. 1 and the Long Island Gulls are No. 2 out of hundreds of teams. So we started to really quickly realize that this was a real-deal opportunity that was being presented to Malachi,” Corey said.
The McKinnons had to respond to the offer within a few days and spent the majority of the holiday break consumed with discussing the offer with relatives – one of whom plays for Shattuck – and family friends.
“There was a lot of people that we connected with in a very short amount of time and ultimately compiling all of that, presenting this decision to Malachi, and saying, ‘Malachi, this is your game, this is your world, this is your pathway [to choose],’” Corey said.
Malachi was brought up to play on varsity for the Ranger boys hockey team last year as a freshman, where he showed talent in the sport. It is, after all, in his family’s blood – Malachi’s parents, grandfathers and cousins all play the sport. He was 2 years old when he first donned a pair of hockey skates, and he’s been in love with the sport ever since.
Blake Lizotte, a current LA Kings player, is a family friend of the McKinnons and practiced with then seventh grader Malachi on the rink in the spring of 2020 when sporting events and in-person school shut down due to the pandemic.
“It was sweet. … It was definitely the biggest step that I’ve taken in hockey. As much as COVID sucked, being distanced from everybody, … that was huge for me. It developed my game so much,” Malachi said.
Not only did practicing with Lizotte help his game play, Malachi got a glimpse into the path to the NHL by watching him.
“I got to see his development. It just really made me fall in love with the game and be like, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Malachi said.
Choosing to leave
The opportunity to join the Long Island Gulls wasn’t an immediate “yes.” It meant leaving his family and teammates for a few months and moving to a new place as an almost 16-year-old.
But Corey said that the bigger view came with “having the opportunity to really take your hockey career potentially forward in a very under-the-spotlight experience that could provide some really good opportunities for him and open up pathways for him going forward.”
Malachi said for him, the deciding factor was how much he would be on the ice and the specialized instruction that comes with it.
“[It was] just knowing I can get that much better in three months,” he said.
Even though this has proven to be a great opportunity for Malachi to hone his skills, telling his Ranger hockey teammates he was leaving was difficult.
“It’s such a hard thing to say to my best friends and all those guys that I’ve played with the last two years,” Malachi said, adding he’s been watching all the Ranger hockey games from afar.
The transition to playing with a new team, he says, has gone great.
“It was hard, because you have to learn how they play, but they took me in so well, and it was a good transition,” Malachi said.
These days, Malachi takes home-school courses in between practices through the Forest Lake Area School District, which will allow Malachi to jump back into his course work – and onto the tennis court – when he returns in early April for the final quarter of the year.
“As soon as I get back, I’m hitting that court,” said Malachi, who competed in last year’s state individual tennis tournament.
Tight knit
Malachi’s surprise departure has, however, thrown the McKinnon family for a loop: They expected Malia, Malachi’s older sister and the eldest of the siblings, to be the first to leave the nest, as she’s set to play hockey for Bethel University in Arden Hills this fall after graduating from Forest Lake Area High School in June.
“We’ve been excitedly mourning the idea that we’re going to have a child leaving home next fall,” Corey said.
The opportunity may have jarred the family a little bit, but they’re breathing a sigh of relief that things have been going so well for Malachi, especially with his host family.
“[The Gulls] hit a grand slam in all nine innings. The family that he’s living with are just phenomenal people. In fact, we’re worried that Malachi may not want to come home,” Corey joked.
Malachi celebrated his 16th birthday earlier this month, and the host family surprised him with an array of desserts and a virtual call with his family in Minnesota. And even though he has settled into life in New York, he still misses the comforts of his home – specifically, his mom.
“It’s definitely hard coming home from the rink and not having my mom’s food there, or just not even seeing my mom. … She does so many little things for you that you don’t realize until you move away from it and you appreciate it a lot more,” Malachi said.
With more than half of this experience under his belt, he hopes this opportunity will offer him some hockey exposure, equip him with new skills, and allow him to hone old ones even though next year’s hockey season is up in the air.
“As much as I love it out here, I don’t know the plan for next year at all. It’s so up in the air of what’s going to happen over the next couple of weeks and months,” Malachi said.
