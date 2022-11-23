ProjectExtent_Updated_201907031101397320.jpg

Over the years, US-8 has been tagged with some less than flattering nicknames: The Highway of Death and Bloody 8 are two examples.

Safety has long been a concern for Chisago County officials for this federal highway that extends from Forest Lake to the Wisconsin border in Taylors Falls. Changes are coming to a section of the highway as a major reconstruction effort is being planned for eight miles of the heavily traveled road from Forest Lake to Chisago City

JoeTriplett.jpg

Triplett
Montzka.jpg

Montzka
Load comments