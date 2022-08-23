The new Love’s Travel Plaza in Columbus held its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 18, which quickly turned into a misfire for the new local gas station. Area residents who filled up with mid-grade or premium gas were met with engine issues, as water was confirmed to be mixed in two grades of gasoline.
Chad Kowalski of Forest Lake filled up on Thursday around 11 a.m., and didn’t get farther than a few miles before he realized the engine started misfiring. He was just yards from his house when he decided to pull over, and parked his 2012 Acura MDX.
“Being a previous mechanic, I knew when it started misfiring, I go, ‘Oh, that’s not good,’” he said. He stopped on Thursday, parked it.
On Friday, when he saw a post on Facebook about other cars misfiring because of water in their gas tank – all of whom had filled up at the Love’s station.
“It was quite interesting to say the least,” he said. “I’ve never had water in my tank before.”
He contacted the corporate office on Friday, who told him to take it in – they later said they would pay for repairs and a rental car. He then contacted the weights and measures division of the Minnesota Department of Commerce, who checked all storage tanks for water.
Mo Schriner, a communications representative for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, said, “When we arrived on site, the station had already closed down all of the dispensers on the side of the station that dispense gasoline. They also had a petroleum service company onsite assisting them with identifying and resolving the problem.”
The division confirmed that while the 87 Octane fuel did not have any water in its tank, the 91 Octane Premium fuel did have water in its tank, and because the 88 Octane fuel is a blend of 87 and 91 Octane, the products were closed from sale.
Those products still remain off-sale “until a sample of the product meets specifications,” Schriner said.
Kowalski was able to get his car into the White Bear Lake Acura dealership for repairs by Saturday morning, but couldn’t find a rental car due to rental company shortages. He then picked up his car on Tuesday morning.
Repairs for his car was an out-of-pocket expense of $415.09, which Love’s has said they’d reimburse him for, in addition to the $69 of gasoline he had paid.
He considers himself lucky, as he heard of others needing thousands of dollars worth of repairs due to the water destroying the engine.
“Water’s not combustible, so that would ruin your engine – especially ones that need premium fuel, like my MDX, if you run them on anything else, especially water, you’re asking for damage.”
Love’s communication manager Caitlin Campbell said, “Last week, Love’s was notified that there was an isolated incident in a premium unleaded tank at its Columbus location. The issue was immediately addressed at the location and Love’s is working with impacted customers.”
Anyone potentially impacted can call 405-847-5300 for further information.
