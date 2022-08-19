Raabe Walkoff.jpg

Zack Raabe celebrates after hitting a walk-off single to center field in the Carolina Mudcats’ 4-3 win on Sunday, July 3.

 Photo by Neal Hock, courtesy of the Carolina Mudcats

Forest Lake grad drafted last summer by the Milwaukee Brewers sees growth on the field

In college, Zack Raabe wanted to model his game after Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger. Dustin Pedroia is another player that comes to his mind from that time, too. But Raabe doesn’t have to look far from home to find the player he currently aspires to model his game after.

Raabe #2.jpg

The 22-year-old has 56 hits in 75 games this season for the Carolina Mudcats.

Tags

Load comments