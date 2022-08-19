Forest Lake grad drafted last summer by the Milwaukee Brewers sees growth on the field
In college, Zack Raabe wanted to model his game after Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger. Dustin Pedroia is another player that comes to his mind from that time, too. But Raabe doesn’t have to look far from home to find the player he currently aspires to model his game after.
“My favorite player to watch hit, honestly maybe ever, is Luis Arraez,” Raabe said of the Minnesota Twins’ infielder. “I mean, he’s absolutely phenomenal. He’s kind of what I want to do. Put the ball in play, line drives, gap to gap hitter, get on base for the bigger guys, hit home runs here and there. But by far, he is the guy that I look to emulate as much as I can.”
A product of Forest Lake Area High School, Raabe was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth round of last summer’s MLB Draft out of the University of Minnesota.
After playing 11 games with the Arizona Complex League’s Brewers Gold, Raabe was assigned to the Carolina Mudcats, the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate.
Raabe said his time at UMN was good for his development, just like his time with the Brewers and Mudcats last season was good for getting acclimated to life with the pros.
“It was a very helpful experience for me just to get my feet wet in professional baseball,” Raabe said.
In his first full professional season, Raabe has 25 RBIs, 51 walks and 56 hits in 75 games as of press time. He’s also hitting .228 with a .365 OBP and .650 OPS so far this season.
The 22-year-old claimed his roots are a major reason behind his success this season. Whether it was coaching from his dad Brian — a draft pick by the Twins in 1990 and the current head baseball coach at Bethel University — or what he was able to accomplish at UMN, his upbringing made a significant impact on his trajectory.
It also helped that he didn’t make any major changes to his game. Instead of making tweaks to how he plays like some players do when they start playing professionally, Raabe preached to himself at UMN to stick to his game. Even though he hit some balls out of the park, his talents are better suited toward getting on base.
“I had some home runs in my junior year, but I’m not a home run hitter,” Raabe said. “To stick to my approach,[I] try to get on base as much as I can for the guys that drive me in, and try to help win some baseball games.”
It’s been an interesting season with the Mudcats for Raabe, who is not only far away from his family, but was thrown into a new environment where he needed to learn Spanish.
“I honestly knew there were going to be a lot of Spanish-speaking players, but to be the only English-speaking guy on a position player squad [is something] I never thought would be ever in my life,” Raabe said.
Raabe said the first two and a half months were challenging because of this, especially for someone outgoing like him, but it made a major difference when some young players were brought in. Outfielder Hedbert Perez, who is bilingual, especially helped Raabe communicate with the team. It may have been difficult to communicate with them, but “they were unbelievable,” Raabe said.
While there’s been obstacles along the way, Raabe is thriving with the Mudcats, who sit in second place in the Carolina League North. Raabe said it’s been an awesome year made even better because the guys are “team-oriented and want to win.”
Not only has this season in North Carolina been crucial for his development, but he’s improved as the season has progressed.
That’s especially true when it comes to his strikeout and walk rate. While there isn’t “swing and miss” concerns with Raabe, his strikeout rate has declined while his walk rate has stayed steady this season. After almost striking out in a quarter of his at-bats (0.24) from April to June, Raabe has brought his strikeout rate down to 0.17 in July and August.
“So lately, I’ve really kind of turned that back around, which is a good thing for me and in knowing that through the years to come as I see pro pitching more and more I think that strikeout rate will even come down further than it is this year,” Raabe said.
That’s significant improvement considering that he was approaching a strikeout in every three at-bats last season.
Raabe knows patience is key for his development, even though a promotion to High-A Wisconsin would be nice and closer to home.
“That’s the necessary evil of pro baseball,” Raabe said. “I could be doing everything right and not get moved up and that doesn’t mean they don’t like me. That’s just kind of the nature of pro baseball, and you kind of have to get on those stepping stones and trust the process and just kind of keep moving forward.”
With just under a month left in the Mudcats’ season, Raabe knows what areas of his game he wants to improve in to maximize the offseason. His goal is to get “1% better every day” – something that was preached at UMN.
“I know exactly what I want to work on in the offseason,” Raabe said. “Just driving the ball more, getting more extra base hits, getting more home runs. So that’s definitely the biggest jump that I want to make.”
