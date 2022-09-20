Many have chased the ultimate baseball dream of playing in the major leagues. Some from Forest Lake have come close, some continue to chase the dream, but none have made it – not until Matt Wallner broke that ceiling on Saturday, Sept. 17, when he debuted with the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland.
And what a debut it was for the 2016 Forest Lake graduate. When Max Kepler was placed on the injured list on Saturday, Wallner was elevated from the club’s taxi squad to the 40-man roster and to the Twins’ active roster. In his third at-bat, he belted a solo home run 415 feet to right center field. It was Minnesota’s only run in a 5-1 loss to the Guardians. And with the Twins’ outfield roster riddled with injured players, there is a chance Wallner will stick with the big league club down the stretch of the 2022 season.
Wallner, as one of the Twins’ top minor league prospects, has been on a steady rise in the farm system after being the 39th player selected by the Twins in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. He signed for a reported $1.8 million. The professional contract came after a star-studded three-year career at the University of Southern Mississippi where he belted 58 home runs and drove in 190 runs.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Wallner’s 2020 season, but the city of Columbus native responded with successful minor league seasons in 2019, 2021 and 2022. He spent 2019 with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Elizabethton Twins where he combined for eight home runs, 34 runs batted in and hit .258. The 2021 season saw Wallner split time between Cedar Rapids, Minnesota’s high-level Class A affiliate, and the Fort Myers club in the Florida Complex League, where he combined for a .265 batting average while hitting 15 homers and driving in 47 runs.
The production continued to peak this summer as Wallner started the season with the Double AA Wichita Wind Song before being promoted to the Saints in July following an appearance in the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures game where he homered. Before last week’s promotion, Wallner’s numbers at Wichita and St. Paul sparkled with 27 homers, 95 RBIs, 97 walks, 32 doubles and a .277 batting average. He became the first Saint to hit for the cycle – homer, triple, double and a single – on Sept. 1.
One downside to Wallner’s game has been the strikeout. He fanned 170 times in 458 at-bats for the two minor league teams this season.
It was a whirlwind weekend for Wallner, who had to pack his bags and join his new teammates in Cleveland on Friday after being added to the taxi squad. His parents, John and Maggie, along with other family members, friends and his fiancé, also had to scramble to get to Cleveland in time for the debut.
In the clubhouse following the debut, Wallner talked to MLB.com about the home run: “That was pretty cool. That was pretty rewarding. The biggest part was making sure I touched every base, because that’d be pretty embarrassing if I didn’t. But yeah. It was pretty fun.”
Others have tried
Wallner is far from alone among players with Forest Lake credentials who have chased the dream of reaching the big leagues.
Zack Raabe, a 2018 Forest Lake graduate and three-year player at the University of Minnesota, was an eighth-round draft choice of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. The second baseman, a Wallner teammate in high school, spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Mudcats and the Midwest League’s Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton. Since his promotion to the advanced Class A Timber Rattlers, Raabe has batted .269 and has played outfield in addition to the infield.
He is the son of New Ulm native Brian Raabe, the former head baseball coach in Forest Lake and current Bethel University baseball coach, who recorded 33 major league plate appearances with the Twins, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies before finishing his professional career in the New York Yankees Triple A system.
Others from Forest Lake in the 1980s and 1990s were drafted or signed to free-agent contracts to play professionally.
Scott Poepard, a 1993 graduate fresh from a sparkling four-year career at Kansas State, where he set and still holds a number of hitting records, signed a free-agent contract with the Twins in 1997. He spent one season in the minor league system playing with the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Wizards of the Midwest League, where he hit .233 with one homer in 36 games. Shoulder injuries brought his playing days to an end. At K-State, Poepard’s career 37 home runs remained a school record until it was broken this spring.
Karl Johnson, a three-sport star at Forest Lake and a 1984 graduate, played on scholarship at the University of Minnesota where he was a bullpen ace. The right-handed relief pitcher set a school record for number of appearances. He signed a free-agent contract with the Twins in 1989 and was assigned to Elizabethton in the rookie level Appalachian League where he posted a 1-3 record in 13 games with an ERA of 2.05. It was his only year in professional ball.
A decade earlier,1979 graduate Jim Pancake, an outstanding Forest Lake High School catcher who had gone on to play at St. Cloud State, was drafted in the 17th round by the Twins in 1983. Like Johnson, Pancake was assigned to Elizabethton. In his one and only season there, Pancake batted .126 in 37 games, hitting a pair of home runs.
One of the earliest Forest Lake grads to chase the dream was Larry Patak. He graduated from Forest Lake in 1950 and was scouted by the New York Giants, who sent him to Florida for spring training. No records are available of actual minor league games where he played. His son, Curt Patak, says his father often talked about his experience with Giants where he played on the same team with a young outfielder, Willie Mays, the future Hall of Famer for the Giants. At 90, Patak today lives in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.
Others with ties
There are others with Forest Lake ties who did not graduate high school here but who have local connections that also chased their baseball dream.
Greg Thayer is one who made it to the majors. The Iowa native lived in Forest Lake for a short period from 1961 to 1963 and played youth baseball here. The Thayers moved to St. Cloud, where he graduated high school and later attended St. Cloud State. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1971 and by 1978 landed with the Twins as a relief pitcher for his one and only season in the majors. He posted a 1-1 record in 30 games with an earned run average of 3.80. In 1994, Thayer was named to the St. Cloud State Huskies Hall of Fame.
Kevin Trudeau, the son of Jack Trudeau, a star local athlete in the early 1950s, was born here in 1963 and later moved with the family to California where he graduated high school and attended college. In 1984, the right-handed pitcher was drafted by the New York Yankees in the sixth round. He spent seven years in the minors, including four years at the AAA level. He pitched in 203 games, compiling a 45-39 record with an ERA of 3.96. His final season of Triple AAA ball was with Edmonton of Pacific Coast League of 1990.
Trudeau came close and others gave it a go in the minors, but until Matt Wallner reached the majors last weekend, no other Forest Lake player had climbed to the top of the hill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.