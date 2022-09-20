Wallner 2.jpg

Matt Wallner celebrates his home run off his first hit in his MLB debut Saturday, Sept. 17, against the Cleveland Guardians. 

 Photo courtesy of Minnesota Twins, Nate Manley

Many have chased the ultimate baseball dream of playing in the major leagues. Some from Forest Lake have come close, some continue to chase the dream, but none have made it – not until Matt Wallner broke that ceiling on Saturday, Sept. 17, when he debuted with the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland. 

And what a debut it was for the 2016 Forest Lake graduate. When Max Kepler was placed on the injured list on Saturday, Wallner was elevated from the club’s taxi squad to the 40-man roster and to the Twins’ active roster. In his third at-bat, he belted a solo home run 415 feet to right center field. It was Minnesota’s only run in a 5-1 loss to the Guardians. And with the Twins’ outfield roster riddled with injured players, there is a chance Wallner will stick with the big league club down the stretch of the 2022 season.

