Hometown baseball star hits home run on first hit in first game as a Twin
Forest Lake Area High School graduate and hometown baseball star Matt Wallner made a statement in his MLB debut Saturday, Sept. 17, with the Minnesota Twins when he blasted a ball into the stands in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians for his first major league home run, with his family in the stands.
The Twins’ No. 5-ranked prospect was called up to the Twins to replace Max Kepler, who was moved to injured reserve. Wallner is making a strong first impression with the Twins with four hits in four games.
After getting called up to the St. Paul Saints in mid-July, Wallner hit .247 with a .376 OBP and .839 OPS in 50 games. The 24-year-old drove in 31 runs during that time on the strength of 47 hits. Known for his hitting power, like he showcased in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, he had 17 doubles and six home runs with the Saints.
“It’s just a surreal experience. … It’s like, holy cow, we’re sitting here in a MLB stadium and our son is out there,” said Matt’s dad, John. “It’s kind of hard to believe as you’re watching it and seeing all the other players and stuff that you’ve watched on TV all along the way.”
Matt’s mom, Maggie, who was supposed to be out of town for the weekend, called the experience “pretty special.”
As John was taking her to the airport, he got the text from Matt about going to Cleveland, so it was perfect timing as they hadn’t arrived at the airport yet, although John said he didn’t see the text at first. They called Matt and quickly turned around to go home to pack their bags.
“I had a backpack just in case something happened,” Maggie said. “That job would be there. The timing was perfect.”
They didn’t even try to find a flight, so they jumped in their car to make their way to Cleveland. John and Maggie got there at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning and found a hotel – a mere eight hours before their son made his MLB debut.
“I would have figured out a way to get there, trust me,” Maggie said, if that text would have come when she was already on the flight. “I would not [have] missed this for the world.”
This weekend tops the list of exciting moments, John said, but watching Matt at the MLB All Star Futures Game and seeing him making history with the first cycle in St. Paul Saints history were other great moments along the way.
John said it was “exciting to be there and witness it,” even though they didn’t expect him to debut this year.
Watching him from afar was an excited Derek Shomon, who was Matt’s hitting coach when he was on the Wichita Wind Surge.
“You can’t help but smile from ear to ear. … He’s just earned it and he hasn’t stopped working,” Shomon said.
Back in Forest Lake, Kale Henry, another former coach, was excited, too.
“Obviously, we are very proud of his accomplishments,” Henry said. “Having his first big league hit as a home run is an incredible memory for him and his family. It was a very exciting weekend for all involved in Ranger baseball to see one of our own in a major league uniform.”
Former Ranger teammate Joe Rydel said it was “awesome to see that for him,” and he wasn’t surprised because of Matt’s track record – especially his work ethic, which continues to fuel his success.
“Matt’s been producing offensively and defensively as long as I’ve known him,” Rydel said. “I think a lot of it is just how much he loves the game – you can tell he’s still having a blast playing. That, paired with his work ethic, will definitely take him very far.”
John echoed that work ethic that every pro athlete, like Matt, has to put in to get to the highest level.
“Most people probably don’t realize the time and dedication every one of these guys put in to have a chance to play at this level, and a lot more work just as hard and never do get it to come to fruition,” John said.
The Twins traveled to Kansas City where they played a three-game set against the Royals Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22, after press time.
“So few opportunities like this, I think we’ll go to Kansas City, too,” John said.
