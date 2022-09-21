Wallner 1.jpg

Forest Lake area native Matt Wallner made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Cleveland against the Guardians. 

 Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Twins, Nate Manley

Hometown baseball star hits home run on first hit in first game as a Twin

Forest Lake Area High School graduate and hometown baseball star Matt Wallner made a statement in his MLB debut Saturday, Sept. 17, with the Minnesota Twins when he blasted a ball into the stands in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians for his first major league home run, with his family in the stands.

