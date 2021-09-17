10 years ago:
The Rice Lake Watershed District was acknowledged as the 2011 Anoka County Outstanding Conservationist to be honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation convention. The work the watershed did to get recognized was maintaining legal drainage systems, improving water quality, wetland function and wildlife habitat. It implemented 34 neighborhood rain gardens, which aimed to clean stormwater runoff to be deposited into a pond. The watershed district planned to implement 13 more rain gardens, including one at Fridley Middle School.
• • • •
Phillip Mattison, a pilot from Forest Lake, survived a plane crash in Long Lake, Wisconsin. He was flying alone to Minong, Wisconsin, and was attempting a water landing when the plane flipped. The plane was a Piper PA-818 Super Cub, which is equipped with flotation devices. According to reports, the plane was upside down with Mattison still inside, and he managed to escape. He was rescued by fishermen on Long Lake who saw the accident.
• • • •
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club offered a $100 reward to anyone with information on recent vandalism. Vandals destroyed the concrete dala horse statue at the Scandia Community Center. The evidence of the destruction was found by people cleaning up the Taco Daze festivities. The horse stood in front of the community center since 2006 during the Dala Hast Fest sponsored by Gammelgarden.
• • • •
Randy Bernier, owner of a 1981 Pontiac NASCAR Turbo vehicle, won the People’s Choice Award at the Linwood Car Show. The car show took place during the Linwood Family Fun Day celebration.
• • • •
Meadows on Fairview hosted its monthly pancake breakfast to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Attendees raised $508.05 from the breakfast and bake sale.
25 years ago:
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited Chisago City as part of their 150th Immigration Jubilee. It had been 150 years since the start of the Swedish migration to the United States. Their plan was to visit the Swedish Glader Cemetery and the historic house, Nya Duvemala.
• • • •
The fabled “Jack and the Beanstalk” tale came to life with Lee Hiltner and his 12-foot-2-inch-tall sunflower. Hiltner said he didn’t do any work, watering or fertilizing, to the plant to make it grow that tall and let nature make it grow. Not only is it a tall stalk, it sprouted “98 heads” according to Hiltner. He has no further plans for the plant and thought he should plant some of the leftover seeds to try his luck once again.
• • • •
Jillian Tate of Forest Lake was among the winners at the Washington County State Fair for the 4-H Horse Project Exhibitors and Horse Judging Contest. Tate and the nine other winners from Stillwater, Hugo and Scandia were set to join horse judging and hippology teams across the state to compete in the Minnesota 4-H show, which was scheduled the next week.
• • • •
The Hugo City Council did not approve an ordinance that would have banned fishing and boat launching from the side of the road after a public hearing. The community members that spoke at the meeting said prohibiting roadside fishing would take away a pastime for young people in the area. The ordinance originated from the high water elevation on Plaised Lake and Sunset Lake and comments from the concerned residents of those lakes saying the increase of fishing-related activity was dangerous.
• • • •
The Nadeau family of Hugo broke ground for its new 9,000-square-foot grocery store at 13997 Forest Blvd. Nadeau’s Star Market started in 1963 by Leon Nadeau. There was a full house at the breaking ground ceremony with the Hugo City Council, Planning Commission, Lake Area Bank of White Bear Lake, Ankeny Builders of Blue Earth and Flemming Foods in attendance.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Senior Center hosted a Senior Dining event to celebrate Grandparents Day. There were 60 grandparents honored at the event that Wal-Mart of Forest Lake funded.
50 years ago:
Gordon Rydeen, a farmer in Scandia, was unable to perform harvest and farming duties due to a knee surgery. That’s why neighbors from around the area came together to complete Rydeen’s tasks and harvest that year’s hay crop. Many local people — 15 from Scandia, two from Stillwater, one from Hugo and three from Forest Lake — helped on the Rydeen farm.
• • • •
The 450 Girl Scouts, ages 7-17, of the Forest Lake, Scandia and Linwood areas, had 53 adult volunteers guiding them through their work in the community. The group of Scouts provided services to the Forest Lake area community by celebrating birthdays at the Birchwood Nursing Home, participating in the Forest Lake cleanup day, collecting glasses for the Eyes for the Needy organization and a glass recycling program. The Girl Scouts in the area announced a weeklong fundraiser, the first time the Scouts in the St. Croix Valley decided to raise money in five years.
• • • •
Witcher Construction Company announced its successful progress for the new senior high school building. The new senior high building was being built near the intersection of Highway 97 and 61 and expected to be finished on Dec. 17. The school board anticipated transitioning students from the old building into the new following winter vacation. The construction company planned to be finished by the start of the new year, aside from needing to lay sod in the spring.
• • • •
The East Bethel Police Department was temporarily shut down following Wally Hamilton’s formation of the police department. Hamilton, the East Bethel Village constable, chose his son, Tom, and Maynard Boelter and Ray Shelly to work for the department. After the formation, the owner of Meadowmoor Supper Club called the police for assistance with an issue. Wally and Tom Hamilton answered the call and arrived at the scene where they got into a physical struggle with the offenders. The Hamiltons got suspended from their police duties for 60 days. The Hamiltons were found not guilty in a criminal court case following the incident at the Supper Club with a civil lawsuit pending at that time. The city council decided to “drop” the police department until they found new officers to take the places of the previous ones.
