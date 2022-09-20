Forest Lake pastor’s request for clemency scrutinized, retracted
James Carter, a former middle school teacher in the Forest Lake Area School District, was sentenced to one year in prison after his conviction of two counts of sexual conduct.
He received the maximum sentence Washington County attorneys pursued. Six months of his sentence will be served in custody, with the opportunity to serve the remainder of his sentence through alternative jail sentence programs, will be on probation for 25 years, and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Carter, 58, was convicted of two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct of juvenile students on June 10 after a jury deliberated for four and a half hours.
According to the complaint, Carter engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile student under his purview between April 2019 and August 2020 at his home. The former industrial tech/shop middle school teacher employed several teenage boys and former students to work at his personal properties, including his home in Forest Lake, for cash. Both male victims reported that Carter touched them inappropriately at his home after developing close relationships with them. The boys would attend church services with Carter on Sunday mornings, and during the pandemic, would go to his house to watch the church service.
In August 2020, one boy told the other that he felt didn’t feel comfortable going over to Carter’s house for church, and confided in the other that Carter had inappropriately touched him under the guise of massages. The second victim thought he was the only one, and then confided he, too, had been inappropriately touched by Carter.
Pastor’s request for clemency scrutinized, retracted
Dan Bodin, pastor of the Catholic Church of St. Peter in Forest Lake, submitted a letter to the judge requesting clemency for Carter’s sentence on July 26. Carter had been a volunteer at St. Peter’s Church, as well as a “longtime parishioner, neighbor and friend,” according to the letter. The church, under the direction of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, conducted its own investigation of Carter after the charge to determine if any sexual misconduct had occurred between Carter and others at St. Peter’s. Bodin wrote in the letter, “We have not received any allegations, but only letters of praise and gratitude for the work Mr. Carter has done to instruct and encourage the youth to live and practice their faith. Therefore, I ask clemency on your behalf when sentencing Mr. Carter.”
After the letter was scrutinized following a KSTP investigation, Bodin apologized on Sept. 14 by writing a note posted on the church’s website: “I am deeply sorry and take full responsibility for the pain that letter caused those who were abused by James Carter, their loved ones, the faithful, and our community. It was wrong of me to send the letter and I deeply regret doing so. … Child abusers must be held accountable and punished under the law. Period. Children count on us for protection and I am committed to creating and maintaining safe environments both at our school and in our parish community. My first letter was incompatible with that commitment. I should have known better and foreseen the harm. I am profoundly sorry for the pain caused by my failure.”
He submitted a formal letter to the judge on Sept. 14, just two days prior to Carter’s sentencing, retracting his request and the contents of his letter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.