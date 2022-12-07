New Pathways staff 1020.JPG

From left, Savanna Hal, Jenny Henthorn, and Mary Westlund stand next to a new sign outside New Pathways’ refurbished day shelter.

 Photos by John Wagner

When Marge Burns, who co-founded New Pathways with her daughter in 2000, viewed the refurbished home for the program, she admitted she was “totally and completely amazed.”

“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s clean, exciting and dynamic. It’s fresh and new – it’s what we wanted this program to be. It’s exactly what we wanted it to be.”

Load comments