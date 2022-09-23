District’s literacy program helped stave off plummet
Student academic proficiency levels in the three subjects of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments varied by school throughout the district. Overall, the Forest Lake Area School District saw decreased scores by a small margin from 2021 to 2022. But when compared to 2018 proficiency levels, academic proficiency is down significantly according to this standardized assessment.
“The pandemic took a hit on everybody – you see that with statewide results,” Superintendent Steve Massey said. But he said that despite the hits, “I believe that as we are keeping pace, essentially, with the state and maybe slightly above state depending upon the school, we have held ground.”
MCA tests offer school districts and the state data to understand how well students are meeting Minnesota’s Academic Standards and what content students should know by what grade level. Students in grades 3-8 will take reading and mathematics tests, while students in grades 5 and 8 will take science tests each spring.
Students neither pass nor fail MCA tests, rather scores show the percentage of students meeting their grade level’s proficiency standards.
From 2021 to 2022, districtwide student proficiency in math fell slighly from 47.9% to 47.5%; reading proficiency fell from 52.2% to 50.6%; and science proficiency fell from 48.2% to 44%. Scores from 2021 and 2022 are lower when compared to 2018 scores with 63% of student proficiency in math, 59.5% in reading and 61.9% in science.
“There’s no doubt that the pandemic certainly had an impact on student learning,” Massey said.
Despite districtwide scores dipping slightly this year from 2021, Forest Lake Area Schools proficiency levels remain consistent with statewide averages with 44.8% of students proficient in math, 51.1% in reading and 41.3% in science.
“I think the state is at a critical juncture, where not only do we need to see improvements, ... but we have learning loss that kids need to make up,” Massey said.
Like most schools across the state, the Forest Lake area district followed national and state COVID-19 safety protocols and quarantine periods turning to hybrid and distance learning models.
“Distance learning is not the best mode of learning for most kids. So when you’re trying to learn mathematics and science or for that matter, in the early grades learning how to read, that is hard to do through remote learning,” Massey said.
The pandemic’s impact on education is evident on test scores at Forest Lake Area Schools despite the district conducting more in-person classes over the past few years compared to other districts.
“When we were in person while other districts were in distance learning, I think that was an advantage for our students,” Massey said.
Even though MCA scores are slightly lower this year compared to last, and even lower compared to 2018, Massey is optimistic they have tools in place to better facilitate daily education.
The middle school and high school student proficiency scores from 2022 MCAs paint a different picture compared to the elementary schools across the district.
As of 2022 test results from MDE, 42.5% of students are proficient in math, 39.1% of students proficient in reading and 26.9% of students proficient in science at the Forest Lake Area Middle School.
Pre-pandemic in 2018, 72% of students were proficient in math, 59.8% in reading and 46.8% in science.
The Forest Lake Area High School saw proficiency scores fall from 45% to 40% in math and 59.7% to 50.4% in science, while increasing from 60.3% to 62.9% in reading in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2018, math proficiency was at 56.9%, reading at 64.3% and science at 77.5%,
Massey doesn’t view MCA testing as the whole picture for education efficacy as much as a tool that school districts use as a snapshot of academic capability, which he said isn’t the only means to rate student’s education.
“The MCA was never intended to be a tool to inform instruction, [rather] a tool to assess learning and use that as an accountability measure for school districts,” Massey said.
But Massey admits MCA test results don’t offer a full picture of how student learning can be adjusted to ensure success.
As a solution, the district conducts routine Formative Assessment System for Teachers testing that informs the district on how instruction of learning material can change in order to better instruct literacy materials properly from grades K-5.
“The internal assessment tools that we use – classroom assessments, FAST – are much more effective and important instructional assessment tools than the MCA,” Massey said.
On top of internal assessments, teaching resources have increased over the past few years, following the approval of the 2018 levy referendum, funds from which have allowed all elementary schools to roll out a new literacy curriculum.
“That is a framework that we have been shaping and implementing for last four years, and we’re beginning to see the impact of that,” Massey said.
The district believes the new curriculum will help elementary students academically, as they believe data shows that in Scandia.
Scandia Elementary’s students haven’t wavered as much as other schools with 60% or more students remaining proficient in math, reading and science categories through 2021 and 2022. Students aren’t far off from pre-pandemic levels in 2018 with 77.8% of students proficient in math, 66.1% in reading and 63% in science.
“I am extremely optimistic that with those critical resources and supports with exceptional educators, … we will begin to make even greater progress than we were making prior to the pandemic,” Massey said.
Similarly, Forest View, Lino Lakes and Wyoming elementary schools saw proficiency scores inch closer to what they were prior to the pandemic in one or two of the three test subjects
For example, Forest Lake Elementary is almost at its 2018 proficiency levels of 55.4% in reading and 55.3% in science following this year’s testing, with reading and science scores at 53.1% and 54.3%, respectively.
Math proficiency levels at Forest Lake Elementary were 40.6% in 2022, which is lower than 2018 scores at 57.3%, but still an accomplishment as students didn’t take the math portion of the MCA in 2020 or 2021.
“We aren’t quite back to what we were pre-COVID, but not far off,” Forest Lake Elementary Principal Kenny Newby said at the school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.