District’s literacy program helped stave off plummet

MCA FLAS.JPG
MCA statewide.JPG

Student academic proficiency levels in the three subjects of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments varied by school throughout the district. Overall, the Forest Lake Area School District saw decreased scores by a small margin from 2021 to 2022. But when compared to 2018 proficiency levels, academic proficiency is down significantly according to this standardized assessment.

