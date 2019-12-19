A Harris man has been charged with multiple crimes after an ill-fated car chase through a Forest Lake neighborhood.
According to court records, Alexander Daniel Bemis, 21, has been charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer by a means other than a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage. The charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly after 6:45 a.m. Nov. 28.
That morning, according to Bemis’ criminal complaint, police located a car that contained multiple people they believed to have arrest warrants. The car was observed near the intersection of Eighth Avenue Southeast and Ninth Street Southeast.
An officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled out of a driveway, but the driver, later identified as Bemis, allegedly tried to flee, driving the car down Ninth Street until it hit a dead end. It then drove into a yard in the 700 block of the street, at which point it got stuck in the snow and one of the car’s passengers jumped out in order to surrender.
Bemis allegedly continued to attempt an escape, driving out of the yard and into and out of other yards. During this spree, Bemis’ vehicle reportedly took out a retaining wall, a couple of fences and a small tree, doing more than $1,000 in damage. Bemis then allegedly tried to flee the car, but he was quickly caught and arrested because officers could see his tracks in the snow.
Assault
A Forest Lake man was sentenced to five years of probation after his recent conviction for third-degree assault.
According to court records, Cole Marvin Rechtzigel, 32, was convicted for his involvement in an April 5 incident that Forest Lake police learned of in bits and pieces. First, shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to an area near the intersection of Scandia Trail North and Everton Avenue North to perform a welfare check. A passerby reported that a passenger in a vehicle had been left on the side of the road after some sort of fight.
When officers arrived, they found Rechtzigel, who reportedly stated that he was walking home from drinking at a White Bear Lake bar. A sober driver soon arrived to pick him up; as he was leaving the scene, a drunk Rechtzigel allegedly yelled an obscene insult at police.
Soon thereafter, Forest Lake police were contacted by Wyoming police, who had learned about a woman recently taken to Fairview Lakes Medical Center who had been assaulted in Forest Lake. Arriving at the hospital, a Forest Lake officer questioned the woman who had been attacked, as well as the person who’d driven her to the hospital, and learned that both of them knew Rechtzigel and had picked him up from the White Bear Lake bar earlier. As they drove, however, Rechtzigel and the woman began to argue, and he punched her in the face. The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and made Rechtzigel leave the vehicle, which is where police had found him. The two remaining occupants of the vehicle later realized that the woman had been seriously injured from the punch, suffering a severe gash to her lip as well as significant bleeding.
Police then went to Rechtzigel’s home. He reportedly walked outside with officers, said “All right, let’s do this,” and held his hands forward to be arrested.
False representation
A Mankato man has been charged with theft by false representation after allegedly attempting to scam the bar code scanner at multiple Menard’s locations, including the one in Forest Lake.
According to court records, Abdullahi Abdulkadir Omar, 30, attempted to purchase a $900 generator from the Forest Lake Menard’s on Aug. 21. When he checked out, he appeared to have taped a bar code onto the box in the hopes that the false bar code would be scanned instead, presumably allowing him to obtain the generator for a discounted price. The Menard’s employee who checked his item was not fooled, however, and Omar reportedly left the generator in the store and drove off.
Police learned that the same trick had recently been attempted by the same person at the Menard’s stores in Cottage Grove and Oak Park Heights. Police were able to identify the license plates of the car Omar allegedly drove away in, leading them to identify him and allegedly match his image to security footage of the event.
No contact charges continue
The latest in a series of no-contact order and harassment charges were recently filed against a Minneapolis man who has allegedly repeatedly violated orders to stay away from a Forest Lake woman he used to be in a relationship with.
According to court records, Aukeem Ketorey Robinson, 30, made his initial appearance for his most recent violation of a no-contact order charge on Nov. 21. His criminal complaint alleges that he spoke to a public health nurse in Washington County and gave her contact information for a Forest Lake woman so the nurse could contact her with information about families affected by incarceration. The woman reportedly received a letter from the nurse on Nov. 16 or 17. Robinson has recently been incarcerated in relation to charges that he stalked and harassed this same woman, and two domestic abuse no-contact orders had previously been filed, prohibiting him from having any direct or indirect contact with her.
Robinson has already had a busy court schedule over the last few months. Starting this fall, he has been charged with threatening and stalking the Forest Lake woman, charged with violating his no-contact order with her by trying to call her while in jail, and convicted of malicious punishment of a child.
Car theft
A 46-year-old woman made her first appearance in Washington County Court last month on a charge that she stole a car in Forest Lake over a year ago.
According to court records, Kristine Anna Bahr, of an unknown address, decided to accompany a recent acquaintance to the Washington County Service Center on Sept. 4, 2018. The pair went to the center in the man’s car, and Bahr allegedly waited outside while the man went into the center for an appointment. When the man came back, however, Bahr and the man’s vehicle were reportedly missing.
Two days later, the vehicle was allegedly found at the Walmart in Eagan by Eagan police, and Bahr was arrested as she allegedly tried to leave a back entrance out of the Walmart. Later, she was released from custody and could not be located by law enforcement for a time, which is why there was a delay in the court case.
The following are other recent local cases in the Washington County Courts:
• Christopher Douglas Weldon, 48, of Forest Lake, was sentenced Oct. 30 for third-degree attempted burglary.
• Tania Gabriela Ortiz Maya, 27, of Inver Grove Heights, was sentenced Nov. 20 a fifth-degree drug charge related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.
• Blake Allen Thompson, 24, of Forest Lake, made an initial appearance Nov. 20 for a fifth-degree drug charge.
• Angelina Mae Ardito, 38, of Columbia Heights, made an initial appearance Nov. 22 for a fifth-degree drug charge related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.
• Tonya Cheree Olheiser, 31, of Forest Lake, made an initial appearance Nov. 25 for three counts of child endangerment.
• Darlene Elisabeth Anderson, 25, of Forest Lake, made an initial appearance Nov. 27 for a fifth-degree drug charge and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hailey Marie June Flynn, 20, of Newport, was sentenced Dec. 2 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.
• Matthew Joseph Elms, 55, of an unknown address, made an initial appearance Dec. 2 for a fifth-degree drug charge related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.
