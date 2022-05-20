Patti Funni celebrates 80th birthday nearly 38 years after having one of the first liver transplants at the University of Minnesota
When Forest Lake resident and former longtime Scandia resident Patti Funni celebrated her 80th birthday Saturday, May 7, at the Scandia Community Center, it was a joyful occasion, one filled with lots of family and friends, music and dancing, and food.
It was a milestone worth marking, because nearly 38 years prior, Funni wasn’t certain how long she’d make it, with her children in high school and a liver disease slowly killing her. On Nov. 7, 1984, she received a liver transplant at the University of Minnesota, in the early years of the program. She has since become the longest-surviving adult liver transplant recipients, and her doctor surmises it’s likely she is in the “top 20” in the nation.
Liver disease
When Funni was 31, a wife and young mother, she developed primary biliary cholangitis, a terminal liver disease, and was told she had maybe two years left to live.
“I remember, I went home and I cried, just cried. My youngest was still a baby sitting on the floor, and I’d rock him and think and say ‘Why? I’m just a young mom living my life. How does this happen?’ ” Funni recalled.
But a conversation with her husband helped her face her situation.
“He said, ‘Patti, you can’t go on this way.’ … I had to come to grips with that, so we decided to live our lives fully for as many years as we have,” Funni said.
Her form of liver disease slowly destroys bile ducts in the liver, which aids in digestion and helps the body absorb vitamins, and also rids the body of toxins and cholesterol. Symptoms can include bone or muscle pain like arthritis, weak or brittle bones, and jaundice. It’s considered an autoimmune disease, which primarily affects women, though it can affect men, as well.
“ ‘Autoimmune’ was a word people didn’t know as much in those days,” Funni said.
For the next decade, she survived dangerous esophageal bleeds, which left her in the hospital for weeks at a time, and crippling brittle bone disease, which kept her from being able to move very far without pain or fear of breaking a bone.
“[They were] so brittle, as slight as a sneeze or turning over would cause my bones to break,” Funni said. “Every time they’d break, it’d hurt so bad.”
Still today, there is no cure for the disease, though medication can slow down the disease’s symptoms and transplants can provide a new life.
Hope
By early 1984, with her kids in high school, Funni and her husband Frank drove to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where she had been a patient since the discovery of her condition more than a decade prior, for her doctor’s appointment.
“I wanted to talk to them about what I was going to do about my bone condition,” she said.
It had been so bad, she said, and kept her from being the mother and wife she wanted to be. Instead, the doctors presented her with an option: whether or not to have a liver transplant, as several programs across the country had seen success. But she said the decision wasn’t immediate for her. At the time, as transplants were still very new, she said she needed to work through the moral and ethical decision of what a transplant meant. She also had to look at the success rate of transplants.
In 1984, the success rate of liver transplants had increased, but they were still far from perfect. She decided to pursue a liver transplant at the University of Minnesota, helmed by Dr. Nancy Ascher who revived the program there in 1982 after hearing how Dr. Frank Starzl of the University of Pittsburgh performed successful liver transplants, becoming the world’s leading liver transplanter. Liver transplants began in the late 1960s, but the program was abandoned due to always fatal outcomes.
Ascher, who performed Funni’s surgery, said: “When we first started, the results were poor, with only 30% of our patients surviving the first year. By the time Patti was transplanted, the one-year results were better – in the range of 70-80% – but we didn’t know how long patients would survive.”
“I’d fill my mind with positive thoughts about how I could and would make it through that surgery. But the other side of me really had to prepare myself for dying, because I really felt at the age of 42 maybe God was calling me home,” Funni said.
A new life from death
Within six months, she got the call. A 10-year-old boy from Texas had died in a car accident, and that liver would make its way to Minnesota for her transplant.
“I thought if I got one year out of the surgery it would be worth it to take the chance,” Funni said. “My kids were in high school, but I prayed all along I’d get to see them graduate from high school.
I went there that night, and all my family was down there, and I came out of that surgery alive, and so thankful to be alive.”
And thankful she has been. She now has 20 grandchildren, who now range from ages 4 to 25. She indeed was there for the high school graduations of her own children, and now, the graduations of some of her grandchildren. She is active in her grandchildren’s lives, who mostly live nearby. Last week, she attended Grandparents Day at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Forest Lake, where some of her grandchildren attend.
“I never thought I’d live to 80,” she said.
Dr. John Lake, Funni’s doctor since 1998, said: “When she was transplanted, they were very uncharted waters. … Patty’s longevity is a testament to medical research and accomplishments here at the U of M.”
Ascher, who is currently a professor and organ transplant surgeon at the University of California, San Francisco, said: “It is delightful to see that Mrs. Funni has survived for nearly 40 years. … Patients like Patti Funni inspire and give hope to other people facing challenging illness.”
So much more hope has been given to others who have had liver transplants through Funni, who used to host “liver parties,” where she’d gather others who had liver transplants.
It isn’t lost on her, the sadness of a loss of life that is permanently connected to the one she still lives. Funni later wrote a letter to the family of the boy whose liver she received.
“It was a real hard letter to write,” Funni said. Twenty-five years after the surgery, Funni and her husband would meet the family of that boy for a time of reflection at the memorial garden dedicated to their son in Texas.
Her husband died in 2004, and Funni has moved from her Scandia home to an apartment in Forest Lake, which she loves.
Funni, a self-described “people-meeter” and “smiler,” has lived a normal healthy life since.
“I’m so very thankful, just so very thankful,” she said.
And so the celebration of her 80th birthday, with family members donned with leis and music playing through the speakers at the community center, she celebrated her life by dancing and mingling with 130 people of those she loves.
“We love to dance,” she said, adding, “It was just perfect.”
Funni said she likes to “live each day” and encourages others to do the same.
“Live your life the best you can live it. Share love wherever you go,” she said.
