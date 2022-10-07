Students prepare to travel to Spain for six weeks
As the first six weeks of the 12-week Lakes International Language Academy and Casvi International School in Madrid student exchange program come to a close, LILA students are preparing to fly to Spain on Saturday, Oct. 8, to live with their exchange student’s family for the remainder of the program.
It’ll be a quick start for LILA students to adapt to life in Spain.
“We get there on a Saturday and I’m guessing we have school that Monday,” ninth-grader Sienna Storelee said.
LILA’s Spanish exchange student program with Casvi Villaviciosa International School in Madrid, Spain, has been running for eight years to offer primarily eighth grade students an early opportunity to study abroad in a host-family setting. This year, they brought back the program, opening it to ninth and 10th grade students, since the pandemic paused the program during their eighth grade years.
The decision to bring it back once again allows students of Madrid and Forest Lake to experience cultural differences between education and lifestyle through the immersive experience.
“This year was like the perfect year for it to start it up again, and I was ready,” Storelee said.
Friendships here and abroad
In the last six weeks, Valeria Modenes, a 10th- grader from Casvi, stayed with Storelee, while 10th-grader Sofia Vegazo lived with LILA ninth-grader Paisley Schulz. Soon the roles will be reversed as the LILA students will travel to Spain for six weeks.
“I’m really excited. I am nervous. I know it’s going to be harder to adapt, you know, because it’s a new country and there’s a lot of things that are different,” Schulz said.
The LILA ninth-graders have butterflies about jumping right into classes on the first Monday they arrive in Madrid, but the close bond with Vegazo and Modenes adds excitement to mitigate the nerves.
Spanish school day schedules and routines differ from LILA.
“It’s going to be really hard to get used to because we jump straight into school. We don’t have a day to practice before,” Schulz said.
Modenes and Vegazo initially joined the study abroad program as a way to improve their English, but also test their travel-abroad wings.
“I would like to [improve] my English and to know other places because I like traveling and I wanted to visit a new place,” Modenes said.
The language barrier is a point of focus for Schulz and Storelee as they’re both nervous about how their Spanish speaking and comprehension will hold up in Spain.
“I’m very worried about that, because my understanding, I would say, is perfect, so that’s not my concern at all, but speaking can be way more difficult,” Storelee said.
Modenes, however, isn’t worried for Storelee, because in the times she has heard her speak Spanish, she has been impressed, she said.
As all LILA students participating in the program prepare to travel to Madrid for six weeks, the concern at the front of Storelee’s and Schulz’s minds are how they will adapt to the culture and how they’ll settle into a new lifestyle as Modenes and Vegazo did.
“It’s probably so much easier for [Storelee] to be in [her] situation where you get to meet her first and then you’re going to go live with her family, than you just showing up cold turkey in Spain,” said Shelly Storelee, Sienna’s mother.
Shelly and Kayde Przybylski, the mom of Schulz, are excited for the two to be able to experience an immersion program like this at a young age.
“I want her to have a perspective of everywhere else, and I think it’s going to spark: ‘Oh, it’s not so bad to go and [travel],’” Kayde said.
Shelly echoed, “You can be a tourist or a traveler, and she’s going to get the opportunity to be a traveler instead of just a tourist.”
Immersive learning
According to LILA Executive Director Shannon Peterson, the value this program offers students to fully immerse themselves into a different culture and language pushed administration to ensure it returned following the pandemic.
“It goes without saying their language skills expand exponentially. It’s just amazing how much they can progress in six weeks because [speaking Spanish] is 100% of the time,” Peterson said.
Even though LILA’s schooling program is deemed a full-immersion learning experience, students only speak a different language throughout the school day, but living and learning in Spain will offer a truer immersion experience – which was lost the past few years.
The desire to ensure the program continued felt important to the school’s administration despite the laborious effort to reconnect and rebuild relationships with Casvi Spanish program coordinators, who were new to the school and hadn’t participated in the program throughout the past two years.
“It’s no easy feat to get it going. ... A lot of people reevaluated [programs] during COVID, but this one was so worth reinvigorating and getting going again,” Peterson said.
The immersive program not only allows students to better their education, but allows students the opportunity to push their confidence in their own independence to live abroad away from family for a period of time.
“They’re just so independent when they get back. ... So it’s a sense of confidence – pride – in knowing they can do this and be away from home for that long. ... They grow up a little bit on the trip,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the efforts to get the program going again was worth it to ensure that students can expand their understanding of how other cultures may differ from the United States
“Children learning that other people in other places can do [daily activities] other ways can also be right. … There are different ways of doing things and thinking about things,” Peterson explained.
