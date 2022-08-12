history 0811 (1).JPG

In the days of a drought or a flood, maybe the weather is too cold or hot. People rely on the local meteorologist to give them a heads-up on what is coming. However, if the weather continues to be bad and the meteorologist continues to give bad news – what is a community to do? The answer in Forest Lake was to get rid of the weather forecaster.

After an unusual heavy rain in the month of July 1905, the Aug. 12, 1905, edition of the Forest Lake Enterprise printed a petition that was circulated among the residents of the community to make Henry Schiel leave town. It was he that forecasted the heavy rains and that the rains would continue.

Tags

Load comments