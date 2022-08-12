In the days of a drought or a flood, maybe the weather is too cold or hot. People rely on the local meteorologist to give them a heads-up on what is coming. However, if the weather continues to be bad and the meteorologist continues to give bad news – what is a community to do? The answer in Forest Lake was to get rid of the weather forecaster.
After an unusual heavy rain in the month of July 1905, the Aug. 12, 1905, edition of the Forest Lake Enterprise printed a petition that was circulated among the residents of the community to make Henry Schiel leave town. It was he that forecasted the heavy rains and that the rains would continue.
The petition read:
“We the undersigned, hereby petition that Henry Schiel leave this country on the first train north, as we believe that he is the principal cause of the heavy and destructive rains of late, by his persistent prophecies of rain and storms, which have caused great destruction to the standing crops.
“We believe by his removal from this vicinity, the country will avoid a great calamity by deporting the said Henry Schiel to some remote place in the northern part of the state. And you, the said Henry Schiel, are ordered to immediately obey this request.”
The petition was signed by more than 40 of the community’s most outstanding citizens. This, of course, needed a response from Mr. Schiel, which was also printed and read:
“Gentlemen, your petition that I leave town has been served by the village marshal and in response I have considered your request in all conceivable lights.
“Of course, the ambitions that have been harbored from boyhood should not be allowed to stand before the public good; and though you have trampled upon the tenderest feelings of the human heart, life’s hopes and life’s ambitions. I can forgive you all, and especially Dr. Swartz who has contributed a dollar towards defraying my expenses.
“I have endeavored to serve faithfully those that I have loved since childhood in my native town, through my capacity as a weather prophet. The seeming precipitancy of my prognostications are the results of years in patient application and profound consideration of the elementary condition of atmospheric disposition depending on the derogatory symptoms of the diaflatical agencies determining the weather, and are no doubt too deep for your understanding.
“However, I will leave Ben Goodine with the mantle of my predictability and hereafter he will have full control of the weather of Forest Lake.
“Like the old Roman maxim – Ratchet, Hatchet, Tomahawk, Collate-o, Hurray for the Potato – to Chicago I go. Farewell! Yours in misjudgment, Henry Schiel.”
Although the community was sick of the weather at the time, this was just a little fun with the local prognosticator. Schiel, the son of the first local settler Louis Schiel, never really hopped on the train and left for Chicago. He was back forecasting the weather and in the Dec. 9, 1905, edition, he proclaimed, “Monday look out for the cold; after that, — cold.”
Today, with the Doppler radar and cold fronts or warm fronts, weather forecasting is a different breed of occupation. Still, there are times when we would all like to kick the weather person out of town – just like they did in Forest Lake.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
