Area Santa Clauses enjoy energizing Christmas cheer
For the local Santa Clauses, getting ready to pose for countless photos during local Christmas events isn’t as simple as putting on the red coat, burly black boots and topping the outfit off with the red hat. They’ll tell you it’s perfecting their white beards – which take months of preparation – that makes “Santa” come to life as they spread holiday cheer at local celebrations like pancake breakfasts or tree lighting ceremonies.
Chisago City resident Dave Freemore, who will be Santa at the Wyoming tree lighting this year, began growing his beard on Sept. 15. Northwoods Humane Society’s Santa Paws Santa Andy Gillett starts in the heat of the summer on July 15 to ensure it’s long enough for a proper portrayal, while Forest Lake Hometown Holiday Santa incumbent Eugene Kramer starts past the full heat of summer in August. But Scandia-Marine Lions Santa Larry Roden gets the earliest start when he begins in mid-April.
“It keeps me warm,” Kramer said.
“You’d be surprised at how naked you feel, how cold your face gets when you walk out into the cold,” Freemore said.
Even though it provides a warming cover for them – even in the blistering summer – the ability to offer a bit of Christmas magic to children makes the transformation into Santa Claus worth it, they say.
“The kids always get a twinkle in their eye. You can see it,” Freemore said, then added, “or they start crying.”
Becoming Santa
Freemore got cast into the role about 30 years ago when his employer asked him to play the part at the holiday party.
“Then it was a lot more difficult because I had jet black hair, so I had to use theatrical hair spray,” he joked.
He has since assumed the Wyoming tree lighting Santa role three years ago, following former Wyoming Public Safety Director Paul Hoppe’s stint, and will walk around and take a knee for a child to make a gift request, followed by his typical response: “Really? That’d be a great gift. We’ll check and see if it’s available, and if your parents approve, maybe it’ll happen.”
Not all the Santas are 30-year veterans in the role, as Forest Lake Lion Eugene Kramer eased into it a few years ago with the Lions Santa breakfast and began attending the Forest Lake Hometown Holiday event and tree lighting, which he’ll return for this year.
“I enjoy it because the kids get a big kick out of it. It is really fun. You see big smiles on their faces and that’s all that counts,” Kramer said.
The expression the children greet Kramer with is a priceless one.
“Sometimes the first time they see me, [they exclaim] ‘Oh, Oh, Santa!’ and it’s all about that,” he said.
Falling into the Santa trade came to a few of them simply when they were asked to fill in. But for Larry Roden, his wife of 45 years began throwing his Santa hat into the ring when customers would mention they were looking for someone to fill the role.
“My wife’s a general manager at the store in Marine; … she talks to a lot of people,” Roden said.
Since that first suit try-on for the Marine on St. Croix bank event, he’s enjoyed bringing holiday cheer to the many children whom he takes gift requests from.
This year, he began seeking more opportunities to play the role this summer when he connected with the St. Croix Falls Big Rock Creek staff, who were in the market for a Santa for their Christmas light event.
“This year is kind of my big year for Santa. I’m at Big Rock on Monday and Tuesday nights,” he said.
Roden is somewhat unlike other local Santas who stick to their usual few events and keep a pretty low profile. He has several bookings, including the Scandia-Marine Lions Santa breakfast, Miracle at Big Rock, two Marine on St. Croix events and a Harley-Davidson Santa event in Richmond.
On the opposite side of the coin, England-native Andy Gillett dons the suit exclusively for the Northwoods Humane Society’s Santa Paws event each November as a way to fund raise for the organization he has volunteered and worked with for several years.
“I enjoy it. I wish it would be more [like] every six months or something,” he said.
They did test out Christmas in July one of his eight years he’s been posing with the pooches when he wore a floral shirt with Bermuda shorts, which he got a kick out of. Although taking photos with primarily dogs, an occasional llama, rat, guinea pig or goat may seem different than with children, it doesn’t stray far from a typical Santa meet and greet.
“You’ve got small kids and they want their dog laying here and the kid’s on Santa’s lap – it’s still there but that’s part of, shall I say, the act,” Gillett said.
Each of these Santas, regardless of how long they’ve been in the trade, live on as the character in the numerous photographs parents take of them at the events.
“It’s kind of bizarre,” Roden said, thinking on that.
But Freemore pays it no mind as he thinks about how the children are the focal point of their parents’ photos, not the Santa figure personifying Christmas.
“Mostly they just look at their kids. They don’t care about Santa,” he joked.
Away on holiday
Following the excitement of the holidays, all the Santa Clauses around the area hang up the suit and turn back toward enjoying various hobbies or spending time with family to fill the rest of the year in between the holiday seasons.
Roden owns a Yamaha motorcycle (he recognizes the irony, as he plays Santa for a Harley-Davidson event) and is a member of the Circuit Riders Christian Fellowship Ministry, a Texas-based motorcycle ministry group. Their matching jackets are adorned with “Riding for Jesus.”
Every other year some riders from Louisiana, Texas and other states take a trip together, which will be up to Hayward, Wisconsin, to Lake Superior this year.
“We’ll set up a tent and minister to people that want prayers,” Roden explained. He thinks this year’s ride will bring together around 20 to 25 motorcyclists, which he looks forward to as he tries to stay connected with the group via social media.
Kramer, however, keeps his hobbies close to home in Forest Lake, which is where his children all live within a 5-mile radius of one another. Following retirement as a pipe fitter, he turned to carpentry and remodeled his entire house on Forest Lake’s third lake when they bought it a few years ago.
“I had a lot of ambition then,” he joked.
Recently, he built an outdoor playhouse in their yard for his 6- and 9-year-old granddaughters, who are asking to accompany Kramer as elves when he plays Santa.
Gillett spends his time off of Santa duty with his wife, step-daughter and cats throughout the year, which have added some quirkiness and humor to his life as he explains how fitting the name “Dude” is for one of his cats.
When they brought him home for the first time, “We opened up the kennel, he jumped out, jumped into the arm chair and just flopped back, and we said, ‘The dude’s here,’” Gillett joked.
His love for animals and desire to stay busy is what attracted him to begin volunteering with Northwoods, years before he was asked to be Santa, which fills a large portion of his time, since he is the community liaison for the organization.
“It’s rewarding to see the animals going out [for adoption],” he said.
Similarly, Freemore found volunteering to help the communities he is part of gratifying, too. He started a “Care Crew” at his church to assist neighbors with transportation to appointments. But of the projects that he has started, he’s most proud of an old endeavor with a friend from Stacy to raise cattle on his land and donate the beef.
“We fenced in 40 acres of his property, and I said, ‘We’re going to be bringing up 12 to 14 head of cattle to run in your pasture this spring,’” Freemore said.
They did that for eight years, until the farm owner’s wife had wrangled the cattle, who escaped the pen, one too many times. Overall, they yielded about 13 tons of ground beef to local food shelves.
Due to his desire to give back and help others when they need it, Freemore believes he would have gotten into being a Santa even if he wasn’t asked by his employer 30 years ago.
His perspective on charity stemmed from an almost fatal accident when he was 12 years old that left him with a punctured throat after he fell on a tree stump with a stick poking upward. He recalled that doctors thought it was a miracle that the stick didn’t splinter off in his neck to cause fatal injuries.
“I figured that there was a reason that I was kept here on earth,” Freemore said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.