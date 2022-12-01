Area Santa Clauses enjoy energizing Christmas cheer

For the local Santa Clauses, getting ready to pose for countless photos during local Christmas events isn’t as simple as putting on the red coat, burly black boots and topping the outfit off with the red hat. They’ll tell you it’s perfecting their white beards – which take months of preparation – that makes “Santa” come to life as they spread holiday cheer at local celebrations like pancake breakfasts or tree lighting ceremonies. 

Santa Eugene Kramer with his granddaughters at Forest Lake’s Hometown Holiday celebration last year.
Santa Larry Roden is new to the Santa scene but does a few events each year including the Scandia-Marine Lions Club breakfast. Regionally, he has participated in the Harley-Davidson Christmas event in Richmond.
Santa Andy Gillett has been the resident Santa for Northwoods Humane Society’s Santa Paws photo opportunity each year for attendees to bring their animals in for pictures with Santa. It’s one of their largest fundraisers each year. 
