“I went to a party one time, and I saw a guy with a notebook full of art. I said ‘I’ve got to be able to do that: I’ve got to be able to do that someday,’” Phillip Hinton, a Forest Lake artist said. “And I believe I have. I believe I have gotten there.”
“There,” to him, is reaching the caliber of artistic skill which he will showcase at his upcoming show at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Hinton saw the drawings in the notebook when he was about 13 years old. However, he said he’d been creating art since his parents put crayons in his hands when he was a child. Hinton’s father and grandpa were big influences on his artistic career, since they were both artists.
“My dad and my grandpa, they’ve both passed away now. I love them, and they helped me really get my mind focused on art,” said Hinton, whose art training didn’t go beyond art classes he took in high school, which he excelled in.
Hinton pulls out his metal pencil case that contains several half-used Prismacolor black colored pencils, Office Depot No. 2 pencils, along with erasers and the cloth he uses to prevent smudging. The only thing missing is his pencil sharpener.
His current style is crisp pencil portraits, which has been his style for about five years, allowing him to streamline his process. Depending on the size of the drawing, it’ll take Hinton four days and a few black colored pencils — or more, depending on the amount of black space in the photo — to complete a piece.
“I realized that I could pull off all the shading with one pencil, … and it just became, I became more particular with not smearing and smudging and just keeping it as white as possible,” Hinton said.
“Some of my earlier stuff, … I would drag my hand a little bit; you could see I erased more,” Hinton said.
Hinton’s erasing process is more strenuous than the normal “eraser-to-paper” method because he aims for a pristine, clean background.
“When I do [erase], I really have to sink into it. I mean, I sometimes will even bring in a very, very, very fine sandpaper and I’ll go over it, and then I’ll have to erase into that area. So it’s just completely white again,” Hinton said.
In addition to avoiding the eraser, he uses the cloth in his pencil case to avoid smudging and draws above his drawings, with his hand hovering a pencil length above the page, which he believes is a little different from how other people create their art.
His current theme and inspiration comes from Hollywood and characters in movies he likes, including Sigourney Weaver in “Alien,” Marlon Brando and Martin Sheen in “Apocalypse Now” and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
“If drawing a musician, I’ll listen to music; if I’m drawing a movie, I’ll probably try to watch that movie while I’m drawing it to get into that feeling,” Hinton said.
Hinton starts a new piece by using a scaling process that he refers to as “compartmentalization.” He’ll print out the black-and-white image he wants to draw and divide it into eight sections. Then he’ll section off the multimedia paper where he’ll start drawing the silhouette and add detail into each section as he moves down the paper.
“I always think, you know, I’m on the face, and I know tomorrow I’ll be down here somewhere, but I just gotta be patient and do the face,” Hinton said.
Although he’d like to work on a few pieces at a time, he said it is easiest to focus on one at a time. He’s currently in the process of choosing from more than 200 of his drawings for the upcoming show. Hinton said Tom Hagert, of Forest Lake, has been a big supporter of his art career. So, when Hinton posted online that he wanted to have an art show in the fall, Hagert connected him to the Legion to host his exhibit.
This will be the largest show Hinton has done and will be at the Legion from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. He’ll showcase about 45 framed drawings that are 18-by-24 inches and a few 18-by-18 inch pieces. Prints of his drawings will be available.
“It’ll be just my best art,” he said regarding his selection process to showcase and sell at the exhibition, which he is excited for.
Even though his focus for art is about his interests, like movies, musicians, cars and homes, he said he mainly creates art for people who commission his work. He said he loves “doing art for certain people and just feeling the satisfaction of getting the drawing done right.”
“I have a lot more art to do in this life, I know that much,” Hinton added.
