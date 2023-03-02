Wedding Exhibit 04.jpg

Becky Frego, left, and Laura Hermann posed with their own wedding gowns at the event they helped organize and set up. Hermann’s granddaughter recently asked if she could take some lace fabric off of Hermann’s gown to use in part of her wedding ensemble in the future. Frego’s dress had been worn in several weddings. 

It all started with the township’s anniversary. Now, a year and a half later, Linwood’s new history group is thriving.

Linwood Township celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021 during its annual Family Fun Day. It opened up its historical building, the Crescent Grange Hall – one of the few grange halls left in the state – and filled it with a timeline of historical artifacts and photos to celebrate the town’s history. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments