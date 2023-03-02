It all started with the township’s anniversary. Now, a year and a half later, Linwood’s new history group is thriving.
Linwood Township celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021 during its annual Family Fun Day. It opened up its historical building, the Crescent Grange Hall – one of the few grange halls left in the state – and filled it with a timeline of historical artifacts and photos to celebrate the town’s history.
It was a hit with attendees that year.
Shortly after, to celebrate the township’s 150th anniversary, Concha Brown and Becky Frego compiled blank quilt patches and information about a historical part of Linwood, sealed them up in a zip-lock bag, and solicited people from social activity groups, school classrooms, and other communities around town to decorate the patches. The quilt came together and was hung in January 2022 – displayed first at Linwood Elementary School, then at its permanent home in the Linwood Senior Center.
Around that same time, Brown and Frego, alongside a handful of others, formed the Friends of Linwood Township History Group, a legally registered historical society dedicated to preserving Linwood’s unique history.
Still very much in its infancy, the group decided to create events that would tell the stories of Linwood – the people telling their stories, or about stories about places in town.
They started with a wedding dress exhibit earlier this month.
“When we first started this wedding exhibit, the question was ‘What did you wear to your wedding?’” Brown said. “[We weren’t] talking just about the bride. We were interested in what did the men wear, too. Some wore suits, some were in the service, so they had their uniform or best outfit in their closet.”
They began asking for wedding attire by local residents for the exhibit. Interest was slow at first, but as people began considering what they wore – or what items their ancestors wore that they had buried in their closets – the group began acquiring more items.
“Pretty soon we went from 30 to 50 outfits,” Brown said. “People were bringing them in at the eleventh hour, just because it jogged something in their memory, talking to their sister: ‘Did you know I have Grandma’s dress in the attic?’ That kind of a thing.”
They had more than 50 items displayed at the Feb. 10-12 exhibit held at Linwood’s senior center.
“The oldest one we had was an 1892 dress, and there were quite a few from early 1900s,” Brown said. “A couple of them had been already donated to the Anoka County Historical Society, who we work closely with. They brought them over and set them up. And we grouped these clothes according to families.”
The event was a success, Brown said.
Next month, all things quilted will be on display at the historical society’s exhibit. And there won’t be only blankets. As Brown explained, quilted items were far more used for everyday items.
“People made quilted things – quilt place mats, quilt jackets, quilt potholders, quilt wall hangings – everything was the quilt mentality,” Brown said. She said people have already donated some of their items for the exhibit, and one goes back to the Civil War era.
“We’re asking people to bring quilt pieces, whether they’re finished or unfinished. … We’re just interested in quilting, and looking at the stitching that the people were using in those days, because most of it was hand-done, and the materials they used.”
That exhibit will take place March 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the senior center.
And come the township’s next Family Fun Day, always held the Saturday following Labor Day, the group will display an exhibit about the fur trading post on Martin Lake.
But the history group is looking to do far more than just exhibits. They want to remain active with the township’s elementary school by partnering with the school district for projects and perhaps even story times.
“One of the things we’re hoping to do is to have a storytelling time, where we get some of the kids from the community to sit and participate by asking questions, but having some of these seniors tell stories of their youth. For instance, a topic might be what were the games you played at recess when you went to school,” she said.
For those in the history group, they hope their stories will give the current residents – including young children – a perspective on how the town was founded, what life has been like through the years, and who people are.
“We know we won’t be living very long,” she said of herself and others who hope to share their stories with younger generations. But mostly, the group hopes to inspire those who hear their stories to carry on the work of keeping the town’s history. “It matters for the people who tell the stories, and it matters for the future generations.”
The group currently meets in person at Linwood Township Senior Center on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., and also has an active Facebook group discussing historical places and people, which can be found by searching “Linwood Township History” on Facebook.
