When it came time for Lakes International Language Academy lead director Kristina Kofski and assistant director Megan Hirman to choose a spring musical, the choice sort of fell out of their hands.
“The kids brought it to us as a suggestion,” Hirman said.
Both Hirman and Kofski were familiar with the book and movie “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” but it wasn’t at the top of their list of upcoming musicals.
“I wasn’t sold. … The book is fine, but I read one book and I didn’t need to keep going in the series,” Kofski said, with Hirman adding, “Whereas, I voraciously read all the books.”
It became more of an option for them to pursue after diving into the music and script for the musical, which strays somewhat from the movie.
“I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is fun,’” Kofski said.
Even though Hirman and Kofski are at the helm of the musical alongside other teachers, they accept and encourage student feedback and give them liberty to have a hand in producing a show they’re proud of.
“We’re not trying to put on professional Broadway-level shows. We want the kids to have that ownership of the production. So to get them involved in the creating and the making portion of things is, to me, more important than what the final product even looks like,” Hirman said.
The story of Percy Jackson is about a teenager who discovers his father is the god Poseidon. His life changes drastically after the discovery, and he is sent on a quest to save his mother while being accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt. In this mystical world with minotaurs and cyclops, Kofski needed to put a live production together mentally before giving a green light.
“Once you can envision how we would do certain things as you’re listening to [the musical], you’re like ‘There’s our show,’” Kofski said.
Since “Percy Jackson” is a book, turned movie, turned musical, there are a lot of features that have to be imagined on the stage to make it happen.
“Some of the technical theater stuff is amazing,” Kofski said.
In the movie, Percy Jackson is given a pen that turns into a sword when it is clicked to use in case of emergencies. That’s something the LILA tech team found a way to do.
“Our pen turning into a sword is super cool. It actually made our lighting designer gasp the first time he saw it,” Kofski added.
In addition to some of the special effects, costume designs to create mythical beasts are brought to life by the technical theater team of primarily students.
“The stage magic elements that are in here are just stuff that you don’t see in normal every day theater productions,” Hirman said.
Kofski added, as she has been a part of the theater program for its 11 years of existence, that they want to emphasize and support student involvement as time has gone on.
“As we’ve grown, obviously, we’ve had the knowledge to become more and more student-led,” Kofski said.
She added that the mentor program furthers the connections the ensemble can make with one another that goes beyond the production itself.
“Each of our mentors is paired with about three of our first- or second-year actors, and they kind of shepherd them through the season,” Kofski said.
Not only are students a driving force behind the costumes, set design and acting, but students run the sound booth for the production.
“We actually have no knowledge of what they do,” Kofski joked. “I run away in fear when I get within 10 feet of it because there’s so much stuff back there.”
Hirman and Kofski rely on one another’s strengths: Hirman’s experience in acting and directing, and Kofski’s experience in singing and dancing.
“She’s the singer and the dancer, [and] I am the ‘Not those things,’” Hirman joked.
“We complement each other really well,” Kofski said. Hirman added they both share a vision of the final production, and said the first run through of the show was the cleanest first run through of a production she had seen. She said the team is feeling confident leading up to the final week of rehearsals and eager for the community to see it.
“Almost every kid has [learned] Greek mythology at some point. … It takes those myths and sort of brings them to the present,” she said.
“It’s going to be such a cool and such a fun show,” Kofski said.
The debut night of “The Lightning Thief” is at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, with two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and a 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at mylila.org/quicklinks/tickets.
